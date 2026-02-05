🐾2026 Paws for a Cause TICKETS 🐾

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About this event
Enjoy dinner, drinks, and silent auction while raising funds for the dogs in LWDR's care.
Reserved seating for 8 with your table having 2 bottles of wine, and one guest taking home a lovely floral centerpiece. Your groups name will also be displayed on the table and we will display flyers or business cards around the event that evening if it pertains to your group.
This generous donation will allow us to share your information the night of the gala by placing flyers at various areas of the banquet room. Your donation helps us to care for the medical needs of the dogs in our care, and provide the best life for them until they find their forever home.
This generous donation will help us to purchase beer, soda, and water for guests attending the banquet.
Your groups name we be seen as "sponsored by.."
This generous donation will help us to purchase the food and desserts for the night of the banquet.
Your groups name we be seen as "sponsored by.."
You and 7 friends / family / co workers are guaranteed to sit together at the event.
Your name or companies name to be displayed at the table.
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