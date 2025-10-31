Florida Earthskills Inc

Hosted by

Florida Earthskills Inc

About this event

Annual Gathering

228th St

Florida 32071, USA

RV/Camper/Van (Over 20ft)
$26.75

This pass is for large vehicles. Participants with vehicles over 20 feet must buy this pass. ($25+sales tax)


You must also purchase a ticket for at least one night of camping in order to purchase this pass. If different members of your party are purchasing the tickets and the RV Pass, please email [email protected] so that you are not flagged in our system.

Adult Full Event
$321

Enjoy the full program with access to all the main activities. ($300+tx)

Adult Weekend
$240.75

This ticket includes 2 dinners, 5 classes and evening activities. Arrival begins Thursday at 4:30 pm. Participants must be off-site by Sunday at sundown. ($220+tx)

Adult 2 Day
$160.50

This ticket includes 4 classes, 2 dinners 2 nights of camping and evening activities. ($150+tx)

Adult 1 Day
$74.90

This ticket includes 2 classes, one dinner, evening activities and one night of camping. ($70+tx)

Teen Full Event (Ages 13-17)
$112.35

Enjoy the full program with access to all the main activities. ($105+tx)

Teen Weekend (Ages 13-17)
$85.60

This ticket includes 2 dinners, 5 classes and evening activities. Arrival begins Thursday at 4:30 pm. Participants must be off-site by Sunday at sundown. ($80+tx)

Teen 2 Day (13-17)
$64.20

This ticket includes 4 classes, 2 dinners 2 nights of camping and evening activities. ($60+tx)

Teen 1 Day (Ages 13-17)
$32.10

This ticket includes 2 classes, one dinner, evening activities and one night of camping. ($30+tx)

Child Full Event (Ages 6-12)
$74.90

Enjoy the full program with access to all the main activities.($70+tx)

Child Weekend (Ages 6-12)
$64.20

This ticket includes 2 dinners, 5 classes and evening activities. Arrival begins Thursday at 4:30 pm. Participants must be off-site by Sunday at sundown. ($60+tx)

Child 2 Day (Ages 6-12)
$48.15

This ticket includes 4 classes, 2 dinners 2 nights of camping and evening activities. ($45+tx)

Child 1 Day (Ages 6-12)
$26.75

This ticket includes 1 day of children's programming, 1 dinner, evening activities and 1 night of camping. ($25+tx)

Free Child Under 5
Free

Help us stay within the capacity of the land, inform the children's program and stay up to date in case of an emergency by registering all participants. Even free ones.

**Instructor** 2 Day
$160.50
Add a donation for Florida Earthskills Inc

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