Annual Gathering

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About this event
This pass is for large vehicles. Participants with vehicles over 20 feet must buy this pass. ($25+sales tax)
You must also purchase a ticket for at least one night of camping in order to purchase this pass. If different members of your party are purchasing the tickets and the RV Pass, please email [email protected] so that you are not flagged in our system.
Enjoy the full program with access to all the main activities. ($300+tx)
This ticket includes 2 dinners, 5 classes and evening activities. Arrival begins Thursday at 4:30 pm. Participants must be off-site by Sunday at sundown. ($220+tx)
This ticket includes 4 classes, 2 dinners 2 nights of camping and evening activities. ($150+tx)
This ticket includes 2 classes, one dinner, evening activities and one night of camping. ($70+tx)
Enjoy the full program with access to all the main activities. ($105+tx)
This ticket includes 2 dinners, 5 classes and evening activities. Arrival begins Thursday at 4:30 pm. Participants must be off-site by Sunday at sundown. ($80+tx)
This ticket includes 4 classes, 2 dinners 2 nights of camping and evening activities. ($60+tx)
This ticket includes 2 classes, one dinner, evening activities and one night of camping. ($30+tx)
Enjoy the full program with access to all the main activities.($70+tx)
This ticket includes 2 dinners, 5 classes and evening activities. Arrival begins Thursday at 4:30 pm. Participants must be off-site by Sunday at sundown. ($60+tx)
This ticket includes 4 classes, 2 dinners 2 nights of camping and evening activities. ($45+tx)
This ticket includes 1 day of children's programming, 1 dinner, evening activities and 1 night of camping. ($25+tx)
Help us stay within the capacity of the land, inform the children's program and stay up to date in case of an emergency by registering all participants. Even free ones.
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