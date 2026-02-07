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About this event
Each One Bring One Initiative
As part of this year’s Annual General Meeting, we are encouraging every attendee to bring one guest who may be interested in learning more about the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey.
This simple but powerful initiative helps us grow our membership, expand our network, and introduce new energy, ideas, and support into our organization. Whether it’s a friend, family member, colleague, or neighbor, your invitation can help someone discover a meaningful way to connect, serve, and celebrate our Jamaican heritage.
Each one bring one — and help JON-J grow stronger together.
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