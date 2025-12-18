Epsilon Iota Alumni Chapter of Phi Sigma Kappa, Inc.

Offered by

Epsilon Iota Alumni Chapter of Phi Sigma Kappa, Inc.

About the memberships

Annual Giving Campaign

Pearl Level
$25

Renews monthly

Silver Level
$20

Renews monthly

Cardinal Level
$15

Renews monthly

White Tea Rose Level
$10

Renews monthly

Red Carnation Level
$5

Renews monthly

Kappa Leads The Way!
$5,000

Valid until May 14, 2027

100% of this donation will be forwarded to the PSK Foundation on Your Behalf in support of the Chapter Education Fund.

Keepers Of Epsilon
$2,500

Valid until May 14, 2027

100% of this donation will be forwarded to the PSK Foundation on Your Behalf in support of the Chapter Education Fund.

Striving For Excellence
$1,000

Valid until May 14, 2027

100% of this donation will be forwarded to the PSK Foundation on Your Behalf in support of the Chapter Education Fund.

Damn Proud!
$500

No expiration

100% of this donation will be forwarded to the PSK Foundation on Your Behalf in support of the Chapter Education Fund.

I'm A Phi Sig Worm! A Worm Of The Year!
$250

Valid until May 14, 2027

100% of this donation will be forwarded to the PSK Foundation on Your Behalf in support of the Chapter Education Fund.

Meet Me At The Pit!
$100

Valid until May 14, 2027

100% of this donation will be forwarded to the PSK Foundation on Your Behalf in support of the Chapter Education Fund.

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