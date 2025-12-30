The MAC: Annual & Monthly Giving Campaign Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 25, 2027
Covers the cost supplies
Renews monthly
Covers the cost supplies
Valid until February 25, 2027
Covers the cost of tools
Renews monthly
Covers the cost of tools
Valid until February 25, 2027
Covers the cost of equipment upgrades
Renews monthly
Covers the cost of equipment upgrades
Valid until February 25, 2027
Covers the cost of our ArtBus maintenance
Renews monthly
Covers the cost of our ArtBus maintenance
Valid until February 25, 2027
Covers the cost of building maintenance
Renews monthly
Covers the cost of building maintenance
Valid until February 25, 2027
Goes directly to our bathroom upgrade
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!