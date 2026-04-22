Annual Golf Charity Outing

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About this event
Enjoy a full day on the course with cart access, plus raffles, contests, and great company. Wrap up the day with dinner, drinks, networking, and our awards banquet!
Grab your team and enjoy a full day of golf for four, including carts, raffles, contests, and plenty of fun. End the day with dinner, drinks, networking, and our awards banquet together!
Our premier sponsorship level! Includes a foursome of golf, full access to all event activities (raffles, dinner, drinks, networking, and awards banquet), plus premium recognition with signage throughout the event and featured promotion on our website and social media.
Our second-highest sponsorship level! Includes two golfers with full event access (raffles, dinner, drinks, networking, and awards banquet), along with signage at the event and recognition on our website and social media.
A meaningful way to support the event! Includes full access to all event activities (raffles, dinner, drinks, networking, and awards banquet), along with recognition through signage at the event and promotion on our website and social media.
Showcase your business on the course! Includes company logo placement and signage at a designated tee box, providing great visibility to all golfers throughout the event.
Double your exposure on the course! Includes company logo placement and signage at two designated tee boxes, giving your business increased visibility to every golfer throughout the event.
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