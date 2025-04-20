Annual Golf Outing

Branding & Media Listed as Title Partner of the Student‑Athlete Scholarship Program for 12 months Primary logo on jerseys, warm‑ups, team web header, press releases, and event media wall 60‑second speaking slot at Awards Lunch + option to present MVP trophy Custom social‑media series (minimum 6 dedicated posts across IG, FB, X, LinkedIn) Permission to use “Official Platinum Partner of Peak Performance” badge in your marketing Experiential Perks VIP foursome + hole signage at the June 5 Golf Classic Six guest passes to yearly Peak Performance Day (meet‑and‑greet & skills clinic) Private quarterly Zoom with sponsored athletes and coaches for your staff or clients Accountability & Reporting Quarterly impact dashboard detailing each athlete’s academic, athletic, and NIL milestones Year‑end video thank‑you reel you can share internally or on socials

