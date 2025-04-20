Annual Golf Outing

One Team (4 golfers) Company name on Golf Carts& Tee Box 4 Guest Tickets to the Awards Banquet Company Goody Bag for each golfer
One Team (4 golfers) Company name on Golf Carts& Tee Box 4 Guest Tickets to the Awards Banquet Company Goody Bag for each golfer
Individual Golfer
$125
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
One Team (4 golfers) Company Name on Sponsor Board & Tee Box Vendors may set up a tent (1), table & chairs on Tee Box, hand out marketing materials, snacks & food, and sell products. Goody Bag for each golfer
One Team (4 golfers) Company Name on Sponsor Board & Tee Box Vendors may set up a tent (1), table & chairs on Tee Box, hand out marketing materials, snacks & food, and sell products. Goody Bag for each golfer
Mulligan's
$5
Hole Sponsor
$300
Company Name on Tee Box
Company Name on Tee Box
Award Banquet Dinner
$25
Super Pack
$30
3- Mulligan's 3-Raffle Tickets
3- Mulligan's 3-Raffle Tickets
Souvenir Ad Full Page
$200
Full -page in Souvenir Booklet
Full -page in Souvenir Booklet
Raffle Ticket
$10
Sponsor a Student Athletes-Bronze- 1 Athlete
$1,200
Bronze Sponsor · 1 athlete · $ 1 200
Name listing on website and in post‑event press release
Two tickets to the Awards Lunch
Annual impact letter from the athlete you support
Digital “Bronze Sponsor” badge & certificate of appreciation
Bronze Sponsor · 1 athlete · $ 1 200
Name listing on website and in post‑event press release
Two tickets to the Awards Lunch
Annual impact letter from the athlete you support
Digital “Bronze Sponsor” badge & certificate of appreciation
Sponsor a Student Athletes-Silver- 3 Athletes
$3,500
Name/logo on event signage and sponsor page of website for 12 months
Quarter‑page ad in program booklet
One complimentary golfer + lunch ticket
Semi‑annual update email with athlete highlights
Group social‑media shout‑out
Name/logo on event signage and sponsor page of website for 12 months
Quarter‑page ad in program booklet
One complimentary golfer + lunch ticket
Semi‑annual update email with athlete highlights
Group social‑media shout‑out
Sponsor a Student Athletes-Gold- 5 Athletes
$6,000
Logo on all tournament banners, digital promos, and halftime LED ribbons
Half‑page ad in printed and digital program booklets
Two complimentary golfers + lunch tickets
Bi‑annual athlete progress report and photo package
“Gold Sponsor” social‑media spotlight (3 dedicated posts + group thank‑you reel)
Logo on all tournament banners, digital promos, and halftime LED ribbons
Half‑page ad in printed and digital program booklets
Two complimentary golfers + lunch tickets
Bi‑annual athlete progress report and photo package
“Gold Sponsor” social‑media spotlight (3 dedicated posts + group thank‑you reel)
Sponsor a Student Athletes-Platinum- 8 Athletes
$10,000
Branding & Media
Listed as Title Partner of the Student‑Athlete Scholarship Program for 12 months
Primary logo on jerseys, warm‑ups, team web header, press releases, and event media wall
60‑second speaking slot at Awards Lunch + option to present MVP trophy
Custom social‑media series (minimum 6 dedicated posts across IG, FB, X, LinkedIn)
Permission to use “Official Platinum Partner of Peak Performance” badge in your marketing
Experiential Perks
VIP foursome + hole signage at the June 5 Golf Classic
Six guest passes to yearly Peak Performance Day (meet‑and‑greet & skills clinic)
Private quarterly Zoom with sponsored athletes and coaches for your staff or clients
Accountability & Reporting
Quarterly impact dashboard detailing each athlete’s academic, athletic, and NIL milestones
Year‑end video thank‑you reel you can share internally or on socials
Branding & Media
Listed as Title Partner of the Student‑Athlete Scholarship Program for 12 months
Primary logo on jerseys, warm‑ups, team web header, press releases, and event media wall
60‑second speaking slot at Awards Lunch + option to present MVP trophy
Custom social‑media series (minimum 6 dedicated posts across IG, FB, X, LinkedIn)
Permission to use “Official Platinum Partner of Peak Performance” badge in your marketing
Experiential Perks
VIP foursome + hole signage at the June 5 Golf Classic
Six guest passes to yearly Peak Performance Day (meet‑and‑greet & skills clinic)
Private quarterly Zoom with sponsored athletes and coaches for your staff or clients
Accountability & Reporting
Quarterly impact dashboard detailing each athlete’s academic, athletic, and NIL milestones
Year‑end video thank‑you reel you can share internally or on socials
Donation to Peak Performance
$100
Where the Money (or In‑Kind Support) Goes
Need
Typical Cost Covered
Why it Matters
Season fees / league dues
$300 – $750 per athlete
Allows athletes to compete without out‑of‑pocket hardship
Travel & lodging for showcases
$150 – $900 per trip
Exposure to recruiters and NIL scouts
Training & rehab services
$500 – $1,200 per season
Keeps athletes healthy and performing at peak
Academic tutoring & test prep
$400 – $600 per semester
Maintains eligibility and college readiness
Branded gear / uniforms
$250 – $450 per kit
Gives sponsors high‑visibility logo placement
Tax status: Contributions flow through our 501(c)(3) partner Prestige Academy Foundation, so cash or fair‑market‑value in‑kind gifts are tax‑deductible to the extent allowed by U.S. law.
Where the Money (or In‑Kind Support) Goes
Need
Typical Cost Covered
Why it Matters
Season fees / league dues
$300 – $750 per athlete
Allows athletes to compete without out‑of‑pocket hardship
Travel & lodging for showcases
$150 – $900 per trip
Exposure to recruiters and NIL scouts
Training & rehab services
$500 – $1,200 per season
Keeps athletes healthy and performing at peak
Academic tutoring & test prep
$400 – $600 per semester
Maintains eligibility and college readiness
Branded gear / uniforms
$250 – $450 per kit
Gives sponsors high‑visibility logo placement
Tax status: Contributions flow through our 501(c)(3) partner Prestige Academy Foundation, so cash or fair‑market‑value in‑kind gifts are tax‑deductible to the extent allowed by U.S. law.
Add a donation for Peak Performance Sports Agency
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!