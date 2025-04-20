Peak Performance Sports Agency

Annual Golf Outing

4207 Flint Hill Rd SW

Austell, GA 30106, USA

Teams
$425
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
One Team (4 golfers) Company name on Golf Carts& Tee Box 4 Guest Tickets to the Awards Banquet Company Goody Bag for each golfer
Individual Golfer
$125
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
One Team (4 golfers) Company Name on Sponsor Board & Tee Box Vendors may set up a tent (1), table & chairs on Tee Box, hand out marketing materials, snacks & food, and sell products. Goody Bag for each golfer
Mulligan's
$5
Hole Sponsor
$300
Company Name on Tee Box
Award Banquet Dinner
$25
Super Pack
$30
3- Mulligan's 3-Raffle Tickets
Souvenir Ad Full Page
$200
Full -page in Souvenir Booklet
Raffle Ticket
$10
Sponsor a Student Athletes-Bronze- 1 Athlete
$1,200
Bronze Sponsor · 1 athlete · $ 1 200 Name listing on website and in post‑event press release Two tickets to the Awards Lunch Annual impact letter from the athlete you support Digital “Bronze Sponsor” badge & certificate of appreciation
Sponsor a Student Athletes-Silver- 3 Athletes
$3,500
Name/logo on event signage and sponsor page of website for 12 months Quarter‑page ad in program booklet One complimentary golfer + lunch ticket Semi‑annual update email with athlete highlights Group social‑media shout‑out
Sponsor a Student Athletes-Gold- 5 Athletes
$6,000
Logo on all tournament banners, digital promos, and halftime LED ribbons Half‑page ad in printed and digital program booklets Two complimentary golfers + lunch tickets Bi‑annual athlete progress report and photo package “Gold Sponsor” social‑media spotlight (3 dedicated posts + group thank‑you reel)
Sponsor a Student Athletes-Platinum- 8 Athletes
$10,000
Branding & Media Listed as Title Partner of the Student‑Athlete Scholarship Program for 12 months Primary logo on jerseys, warm‑ups, team web header, press releases, and event media wall 60‑second speaking slot at Awards Lunch + option to present MVP trophy Custom social‑media series (minimum 6 dedicated posts across IG, FB, X, LinkedIn) Permission to use “Official Platinum Partner of Peak Performance” badge in your marketing Experiential Perks VIP foursome + hole signage at the June 5 Golf Classic Six guest passes to yearly Peak Performance Day (meet‑and‑greet & skills clinic) Private quarterly Zoom with sponsored athletes and coaches for your staff or clients Accountability & Reporting Quarterly impact dashboard detailing each athlete’s academic, athletic, and NIL milestones Year‑end video thank‑you reel you can share internally or on socials
Donation to Peak Performance
$100
Where the Money (or In‑Kind Support) Goes Need Typical Cost Covered Why it Matters Season fees / league dues $300 – $750 per athlete Allows athletes to compete without out‑of‑pocket hardship Travel & lodging for showcases $150 – $900 per trip Exposure to recruiters and NIL scouts Training & rehab services $500 – $1,200 per season Keeps athletes healthy and performing at peak Academic tutoring & test prep $400 – $600 per semester Maintains eligibility and college readiness Branded gear / uniforms $250 – $450 per kit Gives sponsors high‑visibility logo placement Tax status: Contributions flow through our 501(c)(3) partner Prestige Academy Foundation, so cash or fair‑market‑value in‑kind gifts are tax‑deductible to the extent allowed by U.S. law.
