North Lake Education Foundation

Hosted by

North Lake Education Foundation

About this event

Annual Golf Outing

W270N6166 Moraine Dr #3332

Sussex, WI 53089, USA

Foursome Golfer Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Cost includes:

9 holes of golf with a cart, Happy Hour with snacks, 2 drink tickets and dinner reception.

Golf Duo
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Cost includes:

9 holes of golf with a cart, Happy Hour with snacks, 2 drink tickets and dinner reception.


Golf duos will be paired with other golf duos at random. Please sign up for a foursome if you would like to golf with a specific duo.

Dinner/Social Event
$50

Social event attendees will get to enjoy dinner,2 drink tickets, music, silent auction and raffle items.

Sponsor - Dinner
$3,000

Premium signage & recognition at dinner.

Sponsor - Golf Cart
$2,000

Logo on all golf carts

Sponsor - Beverage Cart
$1,000

Name & logo on 1 of 2 beverage carts

Sponsor - Putting Green
$500

Name & logo at putting green for practice & contest.

Sponsor - Music
$500

Name & logo on signage by entertainment.

Sponsor - Swag Bag
$300

Recognition & logo on swag bag inserts.

Sponsor - Hole Contest
$250

Sponsor 1 of 6 competitive hole events with signage.

Sponsor - Hole
$250

Name & logo displayed at designated hole.

Sponsor - Happy Hour & Snacks
$150

Name & logo displayed at happy hour space and snack area.

Sponsor - Photo Booth
$100

Name & logo on signage by photo booth.

Sponsor - Teacher Golf Foursome
$100

Name & logo on teacher golf cart.

Add a donation for North Lake Education Foundation

$

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