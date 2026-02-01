Annual Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Cost includes:
9 holes of golf with a cart, Happy Hour with snacks, 2 drink tickets and dinner reception.
Cost includes:
9 holes of golf with a cart, Happy Hour with snacks, 2 drink tickets and dinner reception.
Golf duos will be paired with other golf duos at random. Please sign up for a foursome if you would like to golf with a specific duo.
Social event attendees will get to enjoy dinner,2 drink tickets, music, silent auction and raffle items.
Premium signage & recognition at dinner.
Logo on all golf carts
Name & logo on 1 of 2 beverage carts
Name & logo at putting green for practice & contest.
Name & logo on signage by entertainment.
Recognition & logo on swag bag inserts.
Sponsor 1 of 6 competitive hole events with signage.
Name & logo displayed at designated hole.
Name & logo displayed at happy hour space and snack area.
Name & logo on signage by photo booth.
Name & logo on teacher golf cart.
$
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