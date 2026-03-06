Putts For PanCan

Hosted by

Putts For PanCan

About this event

Annual Golf Outing

170 Zynn Rd

Downingtown, PA 19335, USA

Single Golfer Registration
$180

Includes:

Greens Fees | Cart Fees | Use of Toptracer Driving Range with Complimentary Range Balls | Bag Service | Locker Room Services | Breakfast | BBQ Dinner | Open Bar | T-Shirts

Diner Registration
$70

Includes:

BBQ Dinner | Open Bar | Locker Room Services

Foursome Registration
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

Greens Fees | Cart Fees | Use of Toptracer Driving Range with Complimentary Range Balls | Bag Service | Locker Room Services | Breakfast | BBQ Dinner | Open Bar | T-Shirts

Hole Sponsor
$250

Includes:

Hole Signage | Revolving Powerpoint Recognition

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,750

Includes:

Sponsored Company/Putts for PanCan Golf Balls | Hole Signage | Revolving Powerpoint Recognition

Pin Flag Sponsor
$1,450

Includes:

Custom Pin Flags on All 18 Holes | Hole Signage

T-Shirt Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:

Company Logo on Welcome Shirt | 2 x Foursomes

Add a donation for Putts For PanCan

$

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