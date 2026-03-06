Annual Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes:
Greens Fees | Cart Fees | Use of Toptracer Driving Range with Complimentary Range Balls | Bag Service | Locker Room Services | Breakfast | BBQ Dinner | Open Bar | T-Shirts
Includes:
BBQ Dinner | Open Bar | Locker Room Services
Includes:
Greens Fees | Cart Fees | Use of Toptracer Driving Range with Complimentary Range Balls | Bag Service | Locker Room Services | Breakfast | BBQ Dinner | Open Bar | T-Shirts
Includes:
Hole Signage | Revolving Powerpoint Recognition
Includes:
Sponsored Company/Putts for PanCan Golf Balls | Hole Signage | Revolving Powerpoint Recognition
Includes:
Custom Pin Flags on All 18 Holes | Hole Signage
Includes:
Company Logo on Welcome Shirt | 2 x Foursomes
$
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