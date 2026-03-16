St. Katharine Drexel School

Hosted by

St. Katharine Drexel School

About this event

Annual Golf Outing

80 Jacksonville Rd

Ivyland, PA 18974, USA

Add me to a foursome
$175

Golf Registration includes driving range, round of golf, lunch, 2 hour open bar following round, dinner, gift, and beverage cart

Foursome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Registration includes driving range, round of golf, lunch, 2 hour open bar following round, dinner, gift, and beverage cart

Just Dinner
$70

Cocktail Hour (2 hour open bar):  Approximately 4:30 p.m. Buffet Dinner:  Approximately 5:00 p.m.

Title Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • One Foursome and four additional dinner guests
  • Four (4) tee signs on the course
  • Banner displayed at dinner as Title Sponsor
Koozie Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Company logo on beverage koozies for golfers
  • One Foursome
  • One tee sign on the course
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • One Foursome
  • Two (2) tee signs
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750

Tee sign on beverage cart

Blue Sponsor
$300

One tee sign on the course

Add a donation for St. Katharine Drexel School

$

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