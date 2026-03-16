Annual Golf Outing

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About this event
Golf Registration includes driving range, round of golf, lunch, 2 hour open bar following round, dinner, gift, and beverage cart
Golf Registration includes driving range, round of golf, lunch, 2 hour open bar following round, dinner, gift, and beverage cart
Cocktail Hour (2 hour open bar): Approximately 4:30 p.m. Buffet Dinner: Approximately 5:00 p.m.
Tee sign on beverage cart
One tee sign on the course
$
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