ANNUAL GOLF OUTING

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About this event
Select TEAM REGISTRATION to sign up your 4 player team. Use this choice only to pay separately for 1 player. Incudes 18 holes of golf, lunch, and refreshments all day.
Register your 4 player team for 18 holes of golf, lunch, and refreshments all day.
1 power ball and 2 mulligans. Maximum 4 per team.
Show your support for the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, even if you don't golf.
Show your support for the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, even if you don't golf. Double the visibility. Better price.
That's only $90 each! Show your support for the Fire Department in a big way.
2 carts, 1 price. You can sponsor as many pairs of carts as you like.
Golfers get thirsty! They really appreciate your sponsorship here.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!