Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department

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Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department

About this event

ANNUAL GOLF OUTING

1772 Peninsula Dr

Central City, PA 15926, USA

PLAYER / TEAM MEMBER
$100

Select TEAM REGISTRATION to sign up your 4 player team. Use this choice only to pay separately for 1 player. Incudes 18 holes of golf, lunch, and refreshments all day.

TEAM REGISTRATION
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your 4 player team for 18 holes of golf, lunch, and refreshments all day.

POWER BALL & MULLIGAN PACK
$20

1 power ball and 2 mulligans. Maximum 4 per team.

SPONSOR 1 TEE
$125

Show your support for the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, even if you don't golf.

SPONSOR 2 TEES
$200

Show your support for the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, even if you don't golf. Double the visibility. Better price.

SPONSOR 3 TEES
$270

That's only $90 each! Show your support for the Fire Department in a big way.

SPONSOR 2 CARTS
$50

2 carts, 1 price. You can sponsor as many pairs of carts as you like.

BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$200

Golfers get thirsty! They really appreciate your sponsorship here.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!