Frontline to Field

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Frontline to Field

About this event

Frontline to Field 1st Annual Golf Outing

Little Mountain Country Club 7667 Hermitage Rd

Painesville, OH 44077, USA

Complete Game Sponsor
$10,000

-Title sponsor for event-
(2) foursomes,
Social media, event & press release recognition, Cart GPS Sponsor
(2) Hole Sponsors & (1) Flag Sponsor,
(4) Guardian Tickets- VIP Package

Battalion Sponsor
$7,500

(1) Foursome, Cart GPS Sponsor
(1) Hole Sponsor & (1) Flag Sponsor,
Social media & event recognition,
(4) Lower level Guardian Tickets

Patriot Plate Sponsor
$6,500

-Sponsorship covers Lunch & Dinner-
(1) Foursome, Cart GPS Sponsor
(1) Hole Sponsor,
Social Media & event recognition

Take Me Out To The Ball Game Sponsor
$4,500

-Entertainment sponsor-
(1) Foursome,
Signage at DJ Station,
Social Media & event recognition

Three Outs Sponsor
$3,500

-Beverage Cart Sponsor-
(1) foursome,
Social media & event recognition,
Bev Cart Signage

Salute and Swing Foursome Sponsor
$1,000

Includes green fees, cart, lunch and dinner,
2 drink tickets per golfer,
golfer gift bag,
Get to golf with Veteran, Military or Responder personnel as 5th golfer.

Sponsor a Responder
$250

Show your gratitude by sponsoring a round of golf for a responder at our event.

Flag Sponsor
$500

Company logo on flag pin- Plus special signage on Cart GPS.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Company logo on hole sign (1st 18 sponsors also get signage on the Cart GPS)

Dinner Ticket
$75

Not a golfer? No Problem. Join us for an evening of great food, fun, and community in support of F2F. This ticket includes access to the post-golf dinner.

Single Golfer- Salute and Swing
$250

Includes green fees, cart, lunch and dinner,
2 drink tickets per golfer,
golfer gift bag,
Get to golf with Veteran, Military or Responder personnel.

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