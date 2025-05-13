2025 Emmaus Rotary Annual Golf Outing

Name on all registrations and promo items, 4 golfers, 4x8 event banner, 4 hole sponsor signs, recognition at opening and closing ceremonies, speaking opportunity at event, 1 year website advertising promo.
Eagle Sponsor
$1,500
4 golfers, 3x6 event banner, 2 hole sponsor signs, recognition at opening and closing ceremonies, 1 year website advertising promo
Cart Sponsor
$1,000
Name/logo on all sign tags inside each cart, 3x6 event banner, recognition at opening and closing ceremonies
Birdie Sponsor
$900
2 golfers, 2x4 event banner, 1 hole sponsor sign, recognition at opening and closing ceremonies, 6 month website advertising promo
Beverage Sponsor
$500
Locations on the golf course where beer, water, soda and snacks beverage will be placed. 2x2 sign at the station, recognition at opening and closing ceremonies
Lunch/Dinner Sponsor
$500
Logo printed on all lunch boxes, 2x2 sign at registration, recognition at opening and closing ceremonies
Golfer
$250
Hole Sponsor
$125
Business name on sign displayed on the golf course
Dinner Guest Only
$30
Add a donation for Emmaus Rotary Club Foundation
$
