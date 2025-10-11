Annual Golf Outing

Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054, USA
Individual Golfer. You will be paired with a team. Green fees, a shared golf cart, box breakfast, lunch and soft drinks. Golf shirt, Gift Bag and Refreshments on the course
Foursome - Green fees, a shared golf cart, box breakfast, lunch and soft drinks. Golf shirt, Gift Bag and Refreshments on the course
💜 Purple Sponsor – $1,500
Includes a Foursome (4 golfers) with:
💛 Gold Sponsor – $1,000
Includes Two Golfers with:
🤍 Silver Sponsor – $750
Includes One Golfer with :
Tee Box Sponsor (Includes a custom tee box sign with your name or business logo)
