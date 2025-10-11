Annual Golf Outing

200 Country Club Pkwy

Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054, USA

Individual Golfer
$165

Individual Golfer. You will be paired with a team. Green fees, a shared golf cart, box breakfast, lunch and soft drinks. Golf shirt, Gift Bag and Refreshments on the course

Foursome
$600

Foursome - Green fees, a shared golf cart, box breakfast, lunch and soft drinks. Golf shirt, Gift Bag and Refreshments on the course

Purple Sponsor
$1,500

💜 Purple Sponsor – $1,500
Includes a Foursome (4 golfers) with:

  • Green fees and shared golf carts
  • Box breakfast, lunch, and soft drinks
  • Golf shirts and gift bags
  • Refreshments on the course
  • Sponsor advertisement and publicity


Gold Sponsor
$1,000

💛 Gold Sponsor – $1,000
Includes Two Golfers with:

  • Green fees and shared golf cart
  • Box breakfast, lunch, and soft drinks
  • Golf shirts and gift bags
  • Refreshments on the course
  • Sponsor advertisement and publicity
Silver Sponsor
$750

🤍 Silver Sponsor – $750
Includes One Golfer with :

  • Green fees and shared golf cart
  • Box breakfast, lunch, and soft drinks
  • Golf shirt and gift bag
  • Refreshments on the course
  • Sponsor advertisement and publicity
Tee Box Sponsor
$150

Tee Box Sponsor (Includes a custom tee box sign with your name or business logo)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing