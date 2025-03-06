Annual Golf Outing & Steak Dinner 2025

Title sponsorship includes: - 4 Golfers - Company Logo featured on Custom Gift Item given to every Golfer - Company Logo featured on marketing flyer - Company logo included in all marketing campaigns; over 100,000 impressions - Company logo on Registration Form mailed to 300 companies - Opportunity to welcome guests and talk about company during dinner portion - Showcase table during dinner portion of event (Handout marketing materials) - (2) Hole Signs (Front and Back 9’s)

Title sponsorship includes: - 4 Golfers - Company Logo featured on Custom Gift Item given to every Golfer - Company Logo featured on marketing flyer - Company logo included in all marketing campaigns; over 100,000 impressions - Company logo on Registration Form mailed to 300 companies - Opportunity to welcome guests and talk about company during dinner portion - Showcase table during dinner portion of event (Handout marketing materials) - (2) Hole Signs (Front and Back 9’s)

seeMoreDetailsMobile