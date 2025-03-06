Annual Golf Outing & Steak Dinner 2025

88 Lawrence Rd

Lafayette, NJ 07848, USA

Golf Outing - Individual Golfer
$190
Includes: - Practice range - Breakfast - Full 18-hole course - Golf cart - Lunch - Dinner
Golf Outing - Foursome
$725
Includes: - Practice range (4 golfers) - Breakfast (4 golfers) - Full 18-hole course (4 golfers) - Golf carts (2) - Lunch (4 golfers) - Dinner (4 golfers)
Dinner Only
$150
Includes: - Dinner
Title Sponsor
$2,000
Title sponsorship includes: - 4 Golfers - Company Logo featured on Custom Gift Item given to every Golfer - Company Logo featured on marketing flyer - Company logo included in all marketing campaigns; over 100,000 impressions - Company logo on Registration Form mailed to 300 companies - Opportunity to welcome guests and talk about company during dinner portion - Showcase table during dinner portion of event (Handout marketing materials) - (2) Hole Signs (Front and Back 9’s)
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
Golf Cart sponsorship includes: - 4 Golfers - Sign with Company logo on each golf cart - Company logo listed in all marketing campaigns; over 100,000 impressions - Verbal recognition during dinner portion - Company Logo in Sponsor Slideshow - (1) Hole Sign
Yellow Ball Sponsor
$1,250
Yellow Ball sponsorship includes: - 4 Golfers - Company logo printed on yellow golf ball that each foursome receives - Company logo featured on yellow ball contest flyer given to each foursome - Verbal recognition during dinner portion
Hole Sponsor
$150
Hole Sponsor includes - Company name / logo will be printed on a novelty golf sign and featured on select hole
