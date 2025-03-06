Annual Golf Outing & Steak Dinner 2025

Includes:
- Practice range
- Breakfast
- Full 18-hole course
- Golf cart
- Lunch
- Dinner
Golf Outing - Foursome
$725
Includes:
- Practice range (4 golfers)
- Breakfast (4 golfers)
- Full 18-hole course (4 golfers)
- Golf carts (2)
- Lunch (4 golfers)
- Dinner (4 golfers)
Dinner Only
$150
Includes:
- Dinner
Title Sponsor
$2,000
Title sponsorship includes:
- 4 Golfers
- Company Logo featured on Custom Gift Item given to every Golfer
- Company Logo featured on marketing flyer
- Company logo included in all marketing campaigns; over 100,000 impressions
- Company logo on Registration Form mailed to 300 companies
- Opportunity to welcome guests and talk about company during dinner portion
- Showcase table during dinner portion of event (Handout marketing materials)
- (2) Hole Signs (Front and Back 9’s)
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
Golf Cart sponsorship includes:
- 4 Golfers
- Sign with Company logo on each golf cart
- Company logo listed in all marketing campaigns; over 100,000 impressions
- Verbal recognition during dinner portion
- Company Logo in Sponsor Slideshow
- (1) Hole Sign
Yellow Ball Sponsor
$1,250
Yellow Ball sponsorship includes:
- 4 Golfers
- Company logo printed on yellow golf ball that each foursome receives
- Company logo featured on yellow ball contest flyer given to each foursome
- Verbal recognition during dinner portion
Hole Sponsor
$150
Hole Sponsor includes
- Company name / logo will be printed on a novelty golf sign and featured on select hole
