Annual Golf Outing for Forgotten Harvest

Hosted by
About this event
18 Hole Scramble, Lunch, Buffet Dinner, Cash Bar
18 Hole Scramble, Lunch, Buffet Dinner, Cash Bar
SPONSORSHIP SIGNAGE & RECOGNITION IN PROGRAM.
SPONSORSHIP SIGNAGE & RECOGNITION IN PROGRAM. NETWORKING & EXPOSURE OPPORTUNITY ON A DESIGNATED HOLE.
Buffet Dinner & Cash Bar.
If you can't join us on 8/25, please consider making a donation to support Forgotten Harvest and to fight hunger and food insecurity.
If you can't join us on 8/25, please consider making a donation to support Forgotten Harvest and to fight hunger and food insecurity.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!