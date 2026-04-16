Annual Golf Outing - Sponsorships

About this event
This level of sponsorship offers a complimentary foursome at the event. Your business will be featured on course and throughout all promotional pieces.
Your business name will be feature in the clubhouse at dinner along with in all promotional pieces.
Your business name will be placed on the course along with in all promotional pieces.
The use of your business cards will be the actual drink tickets. Your business name will also be listed throughout all promotional pieces.
Your business name will be featured at a hole on course. Your business name will also be listed throughout all promotional materials.
Your business name will be featured on the winning table. Along with throughout the promotional materials.
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