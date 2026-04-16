Kishwaukee Special Recreation Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Kishwaukee Special Recreation Foundation Inc

About this event

Annual Golf Outing - Sponsorships

940 E State St

Sycamore, IL 60178, USA

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

This level of sponsorship offers a complimentary foursome at the event. Your business will be featured on course and throughout all promotional pieces.

Dinner Sponsor
$600

Your business name will be feature in the clubhouse at dinner along with in all promotional pieces.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$500

Your business name will be placed on the course along with in all promotional pieces.

Beverage Sponsor
$300

The use of your business cards will be the actual drink tickets. Your business name will also be listed throughout all promotional pieces.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Your business name will be featured at a hole on course. Your business name will also be listed throughout all promotional materials.

Booze Pull Game Sponsor
$500

Your business name will be featured on the winning table. Along with throughout the promotional materials.

Add a donation for Kishwaukee Special Recreation Foundation Inc

$

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