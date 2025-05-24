Annual Golf Scramble

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to golf scramble for a foursome
Deposit for a team entry (foursome) to scramble. Remaining balance ($225) due on Friday August 22.
Logo sign at one hole + logo in event program
Logo sign at one hole, logo in event program, company info in swag bags
Logo sign at one hole, company info in swag bags, half page ad in program, Thank You post event with logo on website
Logo sign at one hole, company info in swag bags, half page ad in program, team entry to scramble, Thank You post event with logo and hyperlink to company website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!