Hosted by

Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support

About this event

Annual Golf Scramble

2100 Echo Lake Dr

Piqua, OH 45356, USA

Team
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grants entry to golf scramble for a foursome

Team Deposit
$75

Deposit for a team entry (foursome) to scramble. Remaining balance ($225) due on Friday August 22.

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Logo sign at one hole + logo in event program

Birdie Sponsorship
$250

Logo sign at one hole, logo in event program, company info in swag bags

Eagle Sponsorship
$500

Logo sign at one hole, company info in swag bags, half page ad in program, Thank You post event with logo on website

Title Sponsor
$1,000

Logo sign at one hole, company info in swag bags, half page ad in program, team entry to scramble, Thank You post event with logo and hyperlink to company website

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!