Annual Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Sponsor signs everywhere! (scoreboard, hole, and putting green) + team of four
Signage in the scoreboard area (where everyone is checking for updates regularly) + team of four
Let everyone know who's helping hydrate them on a hot day!
Sign at a more interactive hole with an extra game + team of four
Hole sign + team of four
Sign at a more interactive hole with an extra game
Sponsorship sign at a hole
$
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