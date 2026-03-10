Cherokee Area Council Scouting America

Hosted by

Cherokee Area Council Scouting America

About this event

Annual Golf Tournament 2026

5801 Tuxedo Blvd

Bartlesville, OK 74006, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor signs everywhere! (scoreboard, hole, and putting green) + team of four

Scoreboard Sponsor
$1,250

Signage in the scoreboard area (where everyone is checking for updates regularly) + team of four

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Let everyone know who's helping hydrate them on a hot day!

Team + Activity Hole Sponsor
$850

Sign at a more interactive hole with an extra game + team of four

Team + Hole Sponsor
$750

Hole sign + team of four

Team
$600
Team of four
Activity Hole Sponsor
$500

Sign at a more interactive hole with an extra game

Hole Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship sign at a hole

Individual
$150
Individual player
Mulligans
$20
Four (4) mulligans
Raffle
$5
One (1) raffle ticket
Hole 2: Archery
$20
For $20, each player shoots onto the fairway; team will choose from which arrow landing location to hit their first shot.
Hole 7: Shorter Shot
$20
$20 to buy a long drive; move to tee off from 180 yards out
Hole 15: Shooting
$20
For $20, each player fires a golf ball at the green; team will either choose from which landing location to play their first shot OR putt from 15 feet away as your second shot.
Add a donation for Cherokee Area Council Scouting America

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