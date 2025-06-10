Annual Golf Tournament

Includes entry for a team of 4 players, shotgun start at 10am.
Bronze Sponsorship
$125
Includes signage on 1 tee box & your business card in the golfer's swag bag.
Silver Sponsorship
$300
Includes business featured in the Elk's online newsletter, signage on 1 tee box & your business card in the golfer's swag bag.
Gold Sponsorship
$600
Includes entry fee for 4 golfers + business featured in the Elk's online newsletter, signage on 2 tee boxes & your business card in the golfer's swag bag.
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,250
Includes entry fee for 4 golfers + business featured in the Elk's online newsletter, signage on 2 tee boxes & your business card in the golfer's swag bag, and prominent advertising on the tournament banner.
Tent Sponsor
$2,500
Includes entry fee for 8 golfers + business featured in the Elk's online newsletter, signage on 4 tee boxes, 1 large banner for displayed at tent, your business card in the golfer's swag bag, and prominent advertising on the tournament banner.
Add a donation for High Point Lodge #1155, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America
$
