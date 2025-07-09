3rd Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Mulligans, admission into Longest Drive Contest, Hole In one, Closest to the Pin, and Pro Shot. Includes 10 raffle tickets.
Single Raffle Ticket
New to Golf? Join us for a fun afternoon swinging for a cause! Driving and Putting are on the menu - with help from our local Golf Pros.
Join us for drinks and appetizers after the clinic and tournament! Chances for raffles will be available until right before we pull names!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!