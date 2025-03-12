Beaver Toyota presents '2025 FORE THE CHILDREN' Golf Tournament benefiting the Child Advocacy Center of Forsyth

The top tier golfer registration for one foursome (4 players), which includes the award ceremony, lunch AND AN ADDITIONAL $1000 DONATION to the charity!
'Protect and Serve' Golfer Registration
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This is the second-tier golfer registration for one foursome (4 players), which includes the award ceremony, lunch AND AN ADDITIONAL $500 DONATION TO THE CHARITY!
'Heroes in Blue' Golfer Registration
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Golfer registration for one foursome (4 players), which includes the award ceremony, lunch AND AN ADDITIONAL $250 DONATION TO THE CHARITY!
Basic Golfer Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Registration for one foursome, 4 players. Includes Awards Ceremony and luncheon.
Single Golfer Registration
$150
Registration for one player to play on foursome with 3 other players. Includes Awards Ceremony and luncheon.
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
9 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Two (2) complimentary foursomes (8 players), Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials (website, social media, signage, event banner)
Company logo on golfer gift bags
Speaking opportunity at the awards ceremony
Full-page ad in the event program
Recognition in press releases and email blasts
"To Protect and Serve' Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
One complimentary foursome (4 players)
Company logo on event signage and marketing materials
Recognition during the awards ceremony
Half-page ad in the event program
'Justice for Children' Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Two complimentary players
Company logo on event signage and marketing materials
Recognition during the awards ceremony
Half-page ad in the event program
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Exclusive branding at the luncheon
Recognition in the event program
Mention during announcements
Gift Bag Sponsor
$2,000
Company logo featured on all golfer gift bags
Opportunity to include promotional materials or branded items in the gift bags
Recognition on event signage and marketing materials
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500
Exclusive branding on the beverage cart
Company name or logo on drink tickets
Recognition in the event program
Mention during announcements
Hole 1 or Hole 18 Sponsor
$1,500
Exclusive sponsorship of Hole 1 OR Hole 18 (premium visibility)
Company name/logo on signage at the designated hole
Recognition in the event program and on social media
Opportunity to set up a tent/booth at the hole for promotional activities
For only $500 extra you may add a complimentary foursome!
Upgrade Hole 1 or 18 Sponsorship to foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Add complimentary foursome (4 players) to your Hole 1 or Hole 18 Sponsorship for an additional $500 to your Hole 1 or Hole 18 Sponsorship purchase of $1500.
Hole Sponsor (2 - 17)
$1,000
Company name/logo on signage at a designated hole
Recognition in the event program
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the hole
Add a donation for Child Advocates Of Forsyth County Inc
$
