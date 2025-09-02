Annual Golf Tournament

Includes: 2 teams in scramble ($1000.00 value), Company name in "Title" of golf scramble event, "Company Name presents the Riverdale High School 18th Annual Baseball Booster Golf Tournament". This banner will be displayed at the scramble entrance and baseball field entrance for the 2025-2026 season ($400.00 value). Included will be an Outfield Sign at Riverdale High School Baseball Field for the 2025-2026 seasonal year ($300.00 value), option to set up a business display table at scramble and three (3) baseball games (average approximately 200 in attendance at home games). Business name/logo on RHS baseball website, sponsor announcement at each home baseball game for the 2025-2026 season, Company name and logo in all Promotional material Brochures, Posters, etc. Company name included in all Advertising and PR efforts, direct mail, newsletters, faxes, emails, event signage, hole signs, tee boxes, carts, company information given to al} participants of the golf scramble