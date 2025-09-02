Annual Golf Tournament

Murfreesboro, TN 37127, USA
please provide player's name you are playing for and your Team Name
Team of 4 Players - please provide player's name you are playing for and your Team Name
Please be sure to come and show your receipt at the registration table to get your ticket
A sign will be put out by one of the 18 holes with your logo
Your company's sign will be placed at the putting green
Includes: 2 players in scramble ($250.00 value). Included will be an Outfield Sign at Riverdale High School Baseball Field for the 2025-2026 seasonal year ($300.00 value). Business name/logo on RHS baseball website as a Bronze Sponsor, sponsor announcement at each home baseball game for the 2025-2026 season.
Includes: 1 team in scramble ($500.00 value). Included will be an Outfield Sign at Riverdale High School Baseball Field for the 2025-2026 seasonal year ($300.00 value), option to set up a business display table at scramble and one (1) baseball game (average approximately 200 in attendance at home games). Business name/logo on RHS baseball website as a Silver Sponsor, sponsor announcement at each home baseball game for the 2025-2026 season, and company information given to all participants of the golf scramble
Includes: 1 1/2 teams in scramble ($750.00 value). Included will be an Outfield Sign at Riverdale High School Baseball Field for the 2025-2026 seasonal year ($300.00) value, option to set up a business display table at scramble and two (2) baseball games (average approximate) 200 in attendance at home games). Business name/logo on RHS baseball website as Gold Sponsor, sponsor announcement at each home baseball game for the 2025-2026 season, and company information given to a" participants of the golf scramble
Includes: 2 teams in scramble ($1000.00 value), Company name in "Title" of golf scramble event, "Company Name presents the Riverdale High School 18th Annual Baseball Booster Golf Tournament". This banner will be displayed at the scramble entrance and baseball field entrance for the 2025-2026 season ($400.00 value). Included will be an Outfield Sign at Riverdale High School Baseball Field for the 2025-2026 seasonal year ($300.00 value), option to set up a business display table at scramble and three (3) baseball games (average approximately 200 in attendance at home games). Business name/logo on RHS baseball website, sponsor announcement at each home baseball game for the 2025-2026 season, Company name and logo in all Promotional material Brochures, Posters, etc. Company name included in all Advertising and PR efforts, direct mail, newsletters, faxes, emails, event signage, hole signs, tee boxes, carts, company information given to al} participants of the golf scramble
