Boys And Girls Club Of The Yakama Nation Inc

Hosted by

Boys And Girls Club Of The Yakama Nation Inc

About this event

Annual Golf Tournament

1250 Rocky Ford Rd

Toppenish, WA

"X'wyama" (Golden Eagle) Title Sponsorship
$50,000

8 registered attendees for golf

Sponsor signage on 4 holes

Full page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)

Recognition in publications and announcements

Logo and link on event website

"Wy'Con'Nush (Salmon) Food Sponsorship
$25,000

8 registered attendees for golf

Sponsor signage on 1 hole

Full page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)

Recognition in publications and announcements

Logo and link on event website

"Ya'Mush" (Deer) Golf Cart Sponsorship
$10,000

4 registered attendees for golf

Full page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)

Recognition in publications and announcements

Logo and link on event website and in golf carts

"Me'yun'ush" (Youth) Prize Sponsorship
$10,000

4 registered attendees for golf

Full page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)

Recognition in publications and announcements

Logo and link on event website

Putting Green Sponsorship
$10,000

4 registered attendees for golf

Half page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)

Recognition in publications and announcements

Logo and link on event website

"Kussi" (Wild Horse) Tee Gifts & Prizes Sponsorship
$3,500

4 registered attendees for golf

Quarter page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)

Recognition in publications and announcements

Logo and link on event website

"Una'hui" (Bear) Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$3,500

4 registered attendees for golf

Quarter page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)

Recognition in publications and announcements

Logo and link on event website

Driving Range Sponsorship
$2,500

4 registered attendees for golf

Recognition in publications and announcements

Signage on the driving range with promotion booth/table/canopy set up

Logo and link on event website

Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Please email [email protected] to request hole assignment

Regular Registation
$800
Add a donation for Boys And Girls Club Of The Yakama Nation Inc

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