Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Toppenish, WA
8 registered attendees for golf
Sponsor signage on 4 holes
Full page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)
Recognition in publications and announcements
Logo and link on event website
8 registered attendees for golf
Sponsor signage on 1 hole
Full page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)
Recognition in publications and announcements
Logo and link on event website
4 registered attendees for golf
Full page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)
Recognition in publications and announcements
Logo and link on event website and in golf carts
4 registered attendees for golf
Full page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)
Recognition in publications and announcements
Logo and link on event website
4 registered attendees for golf
Half page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)
Recognition in publications and announcements
Logo and link on event website
4 registered attendees for golf
Quarter page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)
Recognition in publications and announcements
Logo and link on event website
4 registered attendees for golf
Quarter page ad in event program (must be received by June 1)
Recognition in publications and announcements
Logo and link on event website
4 registered attendees for golf
Recognition in publications and announcements
Signage on the driving range with promotion booth/table/canopy set up
Logo and link on event website
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!