Hosted by

First Responders Foundation of Kansas

About this event

Annual Golf Tournament

443 S 135th St W

Wichita, KS 67235, USA

General Admission
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Corporate Sponsor
$3,500

Includes: Recognition on event day a the Corporate Sponsor of the event. Logo added to all printed marketing materials. Logo added to Digital Score Cards. Logo added to all social media and shown as the Corporate Sponsor. Two 4-person Teams. One Table of 8 to this year's Annal Gala Event.

Tournament Day Sponsor
$3,000

Includes: Company logo on all event signage and promotional materials. Logo added to Digital Score Cards. Logo added to all social media and shown as Tournament Day Sponsor. One 4-Person Team. 4 tickets to this year's Annual Gala Event.

Hole Sponsor
$2,500

Includes: Company logo will be displayed on 1st-18th Hole Sponsor Signs. Logo added to all printed and digital marketing materials. Logo added to all social media and shown as the Sponsor as the 1st-18th Hole Sponsor on the event we page (as available).

Trophy Sponsor
$2,000

Includes: Company logo on all event signage and promotional materials as Trophy Sponsor.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000

Includes: Company logo on all event signage and promotional materials as Lunch Sponsor. Sponsors buffet style lunch for all golfers post tee time.

Beverage
$1,500

Includes: Recognition on Tournament Day as a Beverage Sponsor of the event. Logo on all event signage and promotional materials. Company representative may serve beverages to all golfers during the tournament.

Closet to the Pin
$500

Includes: Business logo on all event signage and promotional materials. Vendor booth space at designated hole. Sponsors prize for golfer with longest drive (value up to $200).

General Sponsor
$500

Name listed on all promotional materials.

Mulligan
$300

Includes: Business logo on all event signage, promotional materials & mulligans.

Longest Drive Sponser
$250

Includes: Business logo on event signage and materials. Vendor booth space at designated hole. Sponsors prize for golfer with longest drive (valued up to $100).

Add a donation for First Responders Foundation of Kansas

$

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