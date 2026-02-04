Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes: Recognition on event day a the Corporate Sponsor of the event. Logo added to all printed marketing materials. Logo added to Digital Score Cards. Logo added to all social media and shown as the Corporate Sponsor. Two 4-person Teams. One Table of 8 to this year's Annal Gala Event.
Includes: Company logo on all event signage and promotional materials. Logo added to Digital Score Cards. Logo added to all social media and shown as Tournament Day Sponsor. One 4-Person Team. 4 tickets to this year's Annual Gala Event.
Includes: Company logo will be displayed on 1st-18th Hole Sponsor Signs. Logo added to all printed and digital marketing materials. Logo added to all social media and shown as the Sponsor as the 1st-18th Hole Sponsor on the event we page (as available).
Includes: Company logo on all event signage and promotional materials as Trophy Sponsor.
Includes: Company logo on all event signage and promotional materials as Lunch Sponsor. Sponsors buffet style lunch for all golfers post tee time.
Includes: Recognition on Tournament Day as a Beverage Sponsor of the event. Logo on all event signage and promotional materials. Company representative may serve beverages to all golfers during the tournament.
Includes: Business logo on all event signage and promotional materials. Vendor booth space at designated hole. Sponsors prize for golfer with longest drive (value up to $200).
Name listed on all promotional materials.
Includes: Business logo on all event signage, promotional materials & mulligans.
Includes: Business logo on event signage and materials. Vendor booth space at designated hole. Sponsors prize for golfer with longest drive (valued up to $100).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!