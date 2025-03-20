Annual Golf Tournament

If you do not have a team we will make every effort to get you placed on a team. Registration includes a cart, greens fees and lunch following the tournament and lots of fun on the course!
If you do not have a team we will make every effort to get you placed on a team. Registration includes a cart, greens fees and lunch following the tournament and lots of fun on the course!
Team of 2 - regular rate
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
If you do not have a full team we will make every effort to get you placed on a team. Registration includes a cart, greens fees and lunch following the tournament and lots of fun on the course!
If you do not have a full team we will make every effort to get you placed on a team. Registration includes a cart, greens fees and lunch following the tournament and lots of fun on the course!
Team of 4 - regular rate
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Registration includes your team of 4, a cart, greens fees and lunch following the tournament and lots of fun on the course!
Registration includes your team of 4, a cart, greens fees and lunch following the tournament and lots of fun on the course!
Super Ticket
$60
Includes 3 entries into the Putting Contest, 2 mulligans and 1 string mulligan.
Includes 3 entries into the Putting Contest, 2 mulligans and 1 string mulligan.
Putting Contest
$10
A max of 5 entries allowed per golfer. This includes entries included with a Super Ticket.
A max of 5 entries allowed per golfer. This includes entries included with a Super Ticket.
String Mulligan
$20
Only 1 string mulligan per golfer is allowed. If purchasing a Super ticket please note that the string mulligan is already included in that price.
Only 1 string mulligan per golfer is allowed. If purchasing a Super ticket please note that the string mulligan is already included in that price.
Mulligan
$10
A maximum of 2 mulligans allowed per golfer. Please note that if purchasing the Super Ticket, the mulligans are already included.
A maximum of 2 mulligans allowed per golfer. Please note that if purchasing the Super Ticket, the mulligans are already included.
Lunch Ticket
$25
Lunches are available for purchase for those who are not golfing and would like to join us following the tournament. *Please note that if you have purchased a golf ticket your lunch is already included.
Lunches are available for purchase for those who are not golfing and would like to join us following the tournament. *Please note that if you have purchased a golf ticket your lunch is already included.
Purchase T-shirt
$20
Show your support by purchasing a Coldsprings t-shirt.
Show your support by purchasing a Coldsprings t-shirt.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!