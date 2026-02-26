HanPat Foundation

Hosted by

HanPat Foundation

About this event

Annual Golf Tournament

Hanover Country Club 14314 Country Club Dr

Ashland, VA 23005, USA

Golf Team
$450

Four members on a team, dinner and prizes at the end, drinks throughout

Corporate Sponsor
$1,800

Be the corporate sponsor and get a big banner at the event and be mentioned in all our social media and advertisments of the event.

Banner Sponsor -one time sponsor
$250

Have your banner displayed at the tournament

Banner Sponsor -Yearly sponsor
$500

Have your banner displayed at all HanPat events for the next year!!

Hole Sponsor
$150

Have your business advertised at a hole on the golf course

Drink Cart Sponsor
$700

Have your banner displayed on the drink cart that delivers beverages to all teams around the course

Add a donation for HanPat Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!