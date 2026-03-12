The Bill Benton Foundation

Hosted by

The Bill Benton Foundation

About this event

4th Annual Bill Benton Foundation Golf Tournament

924 Main St

Clifton Park, NY 12065, USA

Golf & Dinner - 1 Player
$200

Join us for lunch, golf and dinner

Golf Only
$150

Lunch & Golf - No Dinner

Dinner Only
$50

No Lunch or Golf. Just Dinner.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo on tournament banner/signage
  • Logo on event website
  • Social media recognition post
  • Company announced during awards
  • Option to place promotional item in golfer swag bags
  • Hole sponsorship sign with logo
Lunch Sponsor
$400

Includes: Sign with logo at the Lunch spot, Social media recognition post, Recognition at the awards

Beer Cart Sponsor
$400

Includes: Sign with logo on the cart, Social media recognition post, Recognition at the awards

Longest Drive Sponsor
$400

Includes: Sign with logo at contest hole, Social media recognition post, Recognition at the awards

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$400

Includes: Sign with logo at contest hole, Social media recognition post, Recognition at the awards

Silver Sponsor
$500

Includes: Sign with logo at contest hole, Social media recognition post, option to include items in the swag bags, Recognition at the awards

Add a donation for The Bill Benton Foundation

$

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