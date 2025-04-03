NSCF-SD Annual Golf Tournament

A mulligan is an informal allowance to take a second shot after a poor first shot, essentially a "do-over".
A mulligan is an informal allowance to take a second shot after a poor first shot, essentially a "do-over".
String ( 1 FT)
$5
Before any stroke (including a putt), a player may slice off a length of string and move his or her ball (without penalty) to any new position that distance away from where the ball had previously come to rest, even if you want to move the ball closer to the hole.
Before any stroke (including a putt), a player may slice off a length of string and move his or her ball (without penalty) to any new position that distance away from where the ball had previously come to rest, even if you want to move the ball closer to the hole.
Raffle Ticket (1)
$5
One (1) Raffle ticket for 50/50
One (1) Raffle ticket for 50/50
Raffle Tickets (5)
$20
Five (5) raffle tickets for a 50/50
Five (5) raffle tickets for a 50/50
Raffle Ticket (1) Prizes
$5
1 Raffle ticket for prizes
1 Raffle ticket for prizes
Raffle Ticket (5) Prizes
$20
5 Raffle tickets for prizes
5 Raffle tickets for prizes
Add a donation for Navy Supply Corps Foundation San Diego Chapter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!