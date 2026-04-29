Books Are Gems

Hosted by

Books Are Gems

About this event

Books are Gems Annual Golf Tournament

1858 Cottonwoods Dr

El Paso, TX 79925, USA

Single Golfer
$125

Includes green fees, golf cart, lunch plus fun!

Team Entry $500 (4 players)
$500

Includes green fees, golf cart, lunch plus fun!

Title Sponsor $1,500
$1,500

Team of 4, event naming rights, top logo placement, signage, speaking opportunity, and full recognition

Lunch Sponsor $1,250
$1,250

Includes: Team of 4, exclusive lunch recognition, signage, and speaking opportunity

Birdie Sponsor $1,000
$1,000

Includes: Team of 4, hole signage, and recognition

Par Sponsor $ 750
$750

Includes: Hole signage and recognition (option: 2 players

HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSOR – $1,000
$1,000

Premium contest hole signage and recognition

HOLE SPONSOR ONLY – $100
$100

Includes: Sign at one hole

Mulligans & Raffle Tickets
$20

5 tickets used for Mulligans & Raffle prizes

One Mulligan or Ticket Raffle
$5

Ticket can be used as a mulligan or raffle prize

Add a donation for Books Are Gems

$

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