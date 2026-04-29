Books are Gems Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes green fees, golf cart, lunch plus fun!
Includes green fees, golf cart, lunch plus fun!
Team of 4, event naming rights, top logo placement, signage, speaking opportunity, and full recognition
Includes: Team of 4, exclusive lunch recognition, signage, and speaking opportunity
Includes: Team of 4, hole signage, and recognition
Includes: Hole signage and recognition (option: 2 players
Premium contest hole signage and recognition
Includes: Sign at one hole
5 tickets used for Mulligans & Raffle prizes
Ticket can be used as a mulligan or raffle prize
$
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