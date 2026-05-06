KOC Charities of Gardner Inc

Hosted by

KOC Charities of Gardner Inc

About this event

Annual GOLF Tournament

14695 S Inverness St

Olathe, KS 66061, USA

4 Player Scramble, Single Player Entry
$125

Credit Card or Bank Draft only

Includes 18 holes of golf with cart, Skins entry, Lunch & Refreshments on the course.

Prizes will be awarded

Cash games excluded from entry fee

4 Player Scramble, Team price, Add all players
$125

Credit Card or Bank Draft only

Early Bird Teams paid by August 15th will be entered in an early pay drawing.

Includes 18 holes of golf with cart, Skins entry, Lunch & Refreshments on the course.

Prizes will be awarded

Cash games excluded from entry fee

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Credit Card or Bank Draft only

Gold Sponsor
$500

Credit Card or Bank Draft only

Patron Sponsor
$250

Credit Card or Bank Draft only

Hole Sponsor
$100

Credit Card or Bank Draft only

Personal/Business Check or Venmo
Free

Any of the above Ticket rate options payable to:

KOC Charities of Gardner, Inc.

Mail check and the completed player/sponsor registration to:

Darrell Henke, 26468 W 144th Ct. Olathe KS, 66061

Venmo --  @Darrell-Henke, 913-378-6446

Registration must be set to reserve your spot.

For information/questions call or text Darrell Henke

Add a donation for KOC Charities of Gardner Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!