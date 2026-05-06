Annual GOLF Tournament

Any of the above Ticket rate options payable to:

KOC Charities of Gardner, Inc.

Mail check and the completed player/sponsor registration to:

Darrell Henke, 26468 W 144th Ct. Olathe KS, 66061

Venmo -- @Darrell-Henke, 913-378-6446

Registration must be set to reserve your spot.

For information/questions call or text Darrell Henke