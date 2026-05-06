Annual GOLF Tournament

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About this event
Credit Card or Bank Draft only
Includes 18 holes of golf with cart, Skins entry, Lunch & Refreshments on the course.
Prizes will be awarded
Cash games excluded from entry fee
Credit Card or Bank Draft only
Early Bird Teams paid by August 15th will be entered in an early pay drawing.
Includes 18 holes of golf with cart, Skins entry, Lunch & Refreshments on the course.
Prizes will be awarded
Cash games excluded from entry fee
Credit Card or Bank Draft only
Credit Card or Bank Draft only
Credit Card or Bank Draft only
Credit Card or Bank Draft only
Any of the above Ticket rate options payable to:
KOC Charities of Gardner, Inc.
Mail check and the completed player/sponsor registration to:
Darrell Henke, 26468 W 144th Ct. Olathe KS, 66061
Venmo -- @Darrell-Henke, 913-378-6446
Registration must be set to reserve your spot.
For information/questions call or text Darrell Henke
$
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