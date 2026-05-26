Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
SPONSORSHIPS AT THIS LEVEL NEED TO BE RECEIVED BY June 16TH. YOUR COMPANY WILL BE A TOURNAMENT SPONSORS WITH YOUR NAME DISPLAYED ON THE REGISTRATION BANNER, ALL PAR 3 PRIZE HOLES (INCLUDING HOLE IN ONE) AND THE AWARDS BANQUET
Includes 4 players and your company name on one tee box
Includes 2 players and your company name on one tee box
Includes your company name on one tee box (no players)
Green Fee
$
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