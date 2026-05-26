Springville Lodge No 153

Hosted by

Springville Lodge No 153

About this event

Annual Golf Tournament

256 Summit Ridge Dr SE

Cartersville, GA 30120, USA

PLATINUM
$600

SPONSORSHIPS AT THIS LEVEL NEED TO BE RECEIVED BY June 16TH. YOUR COMPANY WILL BE A TOURNAMENT SPONSORS WITH YOUR NAME DISPLAYED ON THE REGISTRATION BANNER, ALL PAR 3 PRIZE HOLES (INCLUDING HOLE IN ONE) AND THE AWARDS BANQUET

GOLD
$470

Includes 4 players and your company name on one tee box

SILVER
$275

Includes 2 players and your company name on one tee box

BRONZE
$100

Includes your company name on one tee box (no players)

Individual Player
$100

Green Fee

Add a donation for Springville Lodge No 153

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!