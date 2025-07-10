Madison County Rotary Foundation Inc

Madison County Rotary Foundation Inc

Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

3100 Ila Rd

Commerce, GA 30530, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000

• Logo on all event materials, banners, and promotions • 2 golf teams and lunch

included • Speaking opportunity during event • Featured in all press releases and social

media • Pre and post-event recognition • Promotional items in player bags • Year-round

recognition as presenting sponsor

19th Hole Lunch Reception Sponsor (SOLD)
$2,500

• Main logo display at lunch area • Recognition during lunch program • 1 team and

lunch included • Logo on event materials and social media • Promotional items in

player bags

Snack Cart Sponsor (SOLD)
$1,500

• Logo displayed on beverage/snack cart throughout event • 1 team and lunch included

• Logo on event materials and social media recognition • Promotional items in player

bags

Putting Green Sponsor (SOLD)
$1,000

• Logo signage at putting green • 1 team and lunch included • Social media recognition •

Promotional items in player bags

Driving Range Sponsor (SOLD)
$1,000

• Logo signage at driving range • 1 team and lunch included • Social media recognition •

Promotional items in player bags

Ramp Sponsor
$750

• 1 team and lunch included • Tee box sign with logo at one hole - Social media

recognition

Team Registration
$600

• 1 team (4 players) and lunch included

Individual and Tee Box Sign
$250

• Single registration and lunch • Tee box sign with logo at one hole

Individual
$150

• Single registration and Lunch

Tee Box Sign
$150

• Logo signage at one hole

