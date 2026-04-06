Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the Weldon H. Smith Education Foundation

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About this event
Sponsor a hole and help support the mission of supporting area youth!
Four (4) player team registration, Name and logo in the souvenir program and speak at the luncheon if so choose. 4 lunch tickets
Two (2) player registration. Name and logo in the souvenir program, hole sponsorship, speak at the luncheon if you so choose and 2 lunch tickets
One (1) player registration, Name/logo in the souvenir program, speak at the luncheon if you choose, 1 lunch ticket
Four (4) person team registration. Includes 4 lunch tickets
One (1) person. Includes one lunch ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!