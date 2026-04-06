Weldon H. Smith Education Foundation

Hosted by

Weldon H. Smith Education Foundation

About this event

Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the Weldon H. Smith Education Foundation

14314 Country Club Dr

Ashland, VA 23005, USA

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Sponsor a hole and help support the mission of supporting area youth!

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Four (4) player team registration, Name and logo in the souvenir program and speak at the luncheon if so choose. 4 lunch tickets

Silver Sponsor
$750

Two (2) player registration. Name and logo in the souvenir program, hole sponsorship, speak at the luncheon if you so choose and 2 lunch tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$500

One (1) player registration, Name/logo in the souvenir program, speak at the luncheon if you choose, 1 lunch ticket

Regular Registration-Team
$400

Four (4) person team registration. Includes 4 lunch tickets

Individual registration
$100

One (1) person. Includes one lunch ticket

Add a donation for Weldon H. Smith Education Foundation

$

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