Annual Golf Tourney 2025

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets.
Foursome team includes: Cart, light breakfast or snack, and boxed lunch.
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets.
Foursome team includes: Cart, light breakfast or snack, and boxed lunch.
Hole Sponsor Add-on
$50
Hole Sponsor with the purchase of a team, recognition in all print and social media and marketing.
Hole Sponsor with the purchase of a team, recognition in all print and social media and marketing.
Hole Sponsor without team
$100
Hole sponsorship and recognition in all print and social media marketing, no team in tournament, recognition at event
Hole sponsorship and recognition in all print and social media marketing, no team in tournament, recognition at event
Fan of the Fairway
$50
This one’s for our biggest cheerleaders who may not be swinging a club but still want to be part of the fun!
Perfect for:
Retired community members
Friends & family of players
First-time Chamber donors
Local supporters who want to pitch in.
Your name will be recognized on signage at the event, and you’ll have our heartfelt thanks for backing Roane County’s growth—on and off the course!
This one’s for our biggest cheerleaders who may not be swinging a club but still want to be part of the fun!
Perfect for:
Retired community members
Friends & family of players
First-time Chamber donors
Local supporters who want to pitch in.
Your name will be recognized on signage at the event, and you’ll have our heartfelt thanks for backing Roane County’s growth—on and off the course!
Cart Champion
$250
This mid-tier sponsorship is perfect for businesses or individuals who want to support the event, get some solid visibility, and join the momentum—without swinging a club.
Includes: Logo or name featured on shared sponsor signage
Verbal recognition during opening remarks & awards
One raffle ticket included
Opportunity to include items in player swag bags
Social media shoutout from the Chamber
A whole lot of community appreciation
This mid-tier sponsorship is perfect for businesses or individuals who want to support the event, get some solid visibility, and join the momentum—without swinging a club.
Includes: Logo or name featured on shared sponsor signage
Verbal recognition during opening remarks & awards
One raffle ticket included
Opportunity to include items in player swag bags
Social media shoutout from the Chamber
A whole lot of community appreciation
Birdie Sponsor
$500
Logo on shared signage and social media
Hole sponsorship (sign with logo at one hole)
1 team entry (4 players)
Option to set up a table or tent at sponsored hole
Logo on shared signage and social media
Hole sponsorship (sign with logo at one hole)
1 team entry (4 players)
Option to set up a table or tent at sponsored hole
Eagle Sponsor
$1,000
Large logo on key marketing and event signage
2 team entries (8 players)
Recognition during event
Option to provide branded swag
Large logo on key marketing and event signage
2 team entries (8 players)
Recognition during event
Option to provide branded swag
Albatross Sponsor
$2,500
$2500–$5,000 (Title Sponsor)
Exclusive top billing on all materials & signage
Logo on event banner, scorecards, and digital promos
Speaking opportunity at the opening and awards
Includes 2 team entries (8 players)
Premium booth/table at registration or choice hole
Name/logo on tournament shirts
Option to include branded swag in player bags
Custom perks based on sponsorship level
$2500–$5,000 (Title Sponsor)
Exclusive top billing on all materials & signage
Logo on event banner, scorecards, and digital promos
Speaking opportunity at the opening and awards
Includes 2 team entries (8 players)
Premium booth/table at registration or choice hole
Name/logo on tournament shirts
Option to include branded swag in player bags
Custom perks based on sponsorship level
Add a donation for Roane County Chamber of Commerce
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!