NPHC of Pitt County, Inc.

Hosted by

NPHC of Pitt County, Inc.

About this event

Annual GreekFest Weekend-2026

570 Forlines Rd Winterville

NC 28590

Early Bird Weekend Pass (D9 ONLY)
$45
Available until Jun 13

Weekend pass includes One entry for D9 Legacy Night, One entry into NPHC of Pitt County D9 County Land Run and one entry into D9 Social (Closed Event)

Weekend Pass (D9 ONLY)
$55

Weekend pass includes One entry for D9 Legacy Night, One entry into NPHC of Pitt County D9 County Land Run and one entry into D9 Social (Closed Event)

D9 Legacy Night
$15

D9 Basketball Tournament, Showcase, Vendors and more.

NPHC of Pitt County D9 County Land Run
$20

Run for your life

NPHC of Pitt County D9 County Land Run - Team Ticket (5)
$90

Team ticket for 5 member team

D9 Social (Closed Event)
$15

Black Rose

Vendor Ticket (1 space)
$25

Vendor space

Vendor Space (2)
$40

Vendor 2 spaces

Alzheimer's Association
Pay what you can

Donate to the Alzheimer's Association

Add a donation for NPHC of Pitt County, Inc.

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