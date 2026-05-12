Annual GreekFest Weekend-2026

Hosted by
About this event
NC 28590
Weekend pass includes One entry for D9 Legacy Night, One entry into NPHC of Pitt County D9 County Land Run and one entry into D9 Social (Closed Event)
Weekend pass includes One entry for D9 Legacy Night, One entry into NPHC of Pitt County D9 County Land Run and one entry into D9 Social (Closed Event)
D9 Basketball Tournament, Showcase, Vendors and more.
Run for your life
Team ticket for 5 member team
Black Rose
Vendor space
Vendor 2 spaces
Donate to the Alzheimer's Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!