Be Better Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Be Better Foundation Inc

About this event

Annual Growth Over Time Gala

127 N Main St

Bowling Green, OH 43402, USA

Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP seating at an 8 person table. Includes entry for 8 people. Website Recognition - Recognized as sponsor of the event.

Table Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP seating at an 8 person table. Includes entry for 8 people. Website Recognition

Activity Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one of our three activity areas for the evening. Activities include Bourbon Pull, Wine Pull, Photo Booth

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Donation - Unable to Attend
Pay what you can

I'm unable to attend, but would love to support the event.

BGCS Teacher
$25

Tickets for BGCS teachers only

Donate Bottle of Wine
$25

Donate to help provide a bottle of wine for our Wine Pull!

Add a donation for Be Better Foundation Inc

$

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