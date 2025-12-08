Annual Growth Over Time Gala

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About this event
VIP seating at an 8 person table. Includes entry for 8 people. Website Recognition - Recognized as sponsor of the event.
VIP seating at an 8 person table. Includes entry for 8 people. Website Recognition
Sponsor one of our three activity areas for the evening. Activities include Bourbon Pull, Wine Pull, Photo Booth
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
I'm unable to attend, but would love to support the event.
Tickets for BGCS teachers only
Donate to help provide a bottle of wine for our Wine Pull!
$
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