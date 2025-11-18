Annual Hearts For Hope Gala

Hosted by
Included:
o Logo inclusion in event materials, including emails, website, and social media
o Quarter-page ad in the gala program
o Logo on shared table signage
o Table of 10 with reserved seating and recognition
o Pre- and post-event social media shout-out
o 4 tickets with reserved seating
o Name listed in event program and shared event signage
o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email
o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email
o Logo posted at each bar & specialty cocktail named after your business.
o Name listed in event program and shared event signage
o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email
o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email
o 2 tickets with reserved seating
o Name listed in event program and shared event signage
o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email
o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email
Included:
o Name listed in event program and shared event signage
o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email
o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email
Included:
o Name listed in event program and shared event signage
o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email
o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email
Included:
o 1 table of 10 reserved seating
Included:
o 2 tickets with reserved seating
Included:
o 1 ticket with reserved seating
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!