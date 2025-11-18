Hearts For Hope Foundation

Annual Hearts For Hope Gala

43843 Romeo Plank Rd #1

Clinton Township, MI 48038, USA

Sweetheart - Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Included:

o Logo inclusion in event materials, including emails, website, and social media

o Quarter-page ad in the gala program

o Logo on shared table signage

o Table of 10 with reserved seating and recognition

o Pre- and post-event social media shout-out


True Love - Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

o 4 tickets with reserved seating

o Name listed in event program and shared event signage

o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email

o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email

New Beginnings Beverage Partner
$2,500

o Logo posted at each bar & specialty cocktail named after your business.

o Name listed in event program and shared event signage

o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email

o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email

Friends Of Hope - Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o 2 tickets with reserved seating

o Name listed in event program and shared event signage

o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email

o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email

Rose - Sponsor
$500

Included:

o Name listed in event program and shared event signage

o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email

o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email

Golden - Sponsor
$250

Included:

o Name listed in event program and shared event signage

o Acknowledgment on website and in one pre-event email

o Recognition in the post-event thank-you email

Table - Sponsor
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Included:

o 1 table of 10 reserved seating


Evening for Two
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included:

o 2 tickets with reserved seating

Evening for One
$150

Included:

o 1 ticket with reserved seating

Add a donation for Hearts For Hope Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!