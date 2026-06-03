Annual Hearts for Hope Gala 2027

About this event
Included:
20 Tickets (2 Reserved VIP Tables)
Exclusive Spotlight Interview and Media Promotion
On Stage Check Presentation - Premier Branding Recognition
1st Full Page Program Ad - First Right of Refusal for 2027
Marketing and Email Campaigns - Premium Placement Event Signage
4 Dedicated Social Media Spotlights
Included:
20 Tickets (2 Reserved VIP Tables)
Specialty Cocktail Named After Your Business
Full Page Program Ad - Recognition During Event
Logo Signage at Bar Areas
Marketing and Email Campaigns
Event Signage - 3 Dedicated Social Media Spotlights
Included:
10 Tickets (1 Reserved VIP Table)
Logo Signage at Sponsored Area (music, photobooth, dessert)
Half-Page Program Ad - Recognition During Event
Mention in Sponsor Email - 2 Social Media Spotlights
Included:
4 Tickets (Reserved Seating) - Quarter Page Program Ad
Shared Sponsor Signage - 1 Social Media Spotlight
Included:
2 Tickets (Reserved Seating) - Name Listed in Program
Shared Sponsor Signage - Group Social Media Thank You
Included:
Name in Event Program - Shared Sponsor Signage
Recognition In Post Event Thank You Email
Optional: +$250 Quarter Page Program Ad
$250 Quarter Page Program Ad
Included:
10 Tickets (Reserved Seating)
Early Bird Savings Of $100.00 Until December 18, 2027.
Included:
2 Tickets (Reserved Seating)
Early Bird Savings Of $20.00 Until December 18, 2027.
Included:
1 Ticket (Reserved Seating)
Early Bird Savings Of $10.00 Until December 18, 2027.
Raffle/Auction Item Donation
(Please email or note what item/s you are donating, as well as where to pick up the item.)
Direct Charity Donation
Direct Charity Donation
Direct Charity Donation
$
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