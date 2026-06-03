The Hearts For Hope Foundation

Hosted by

The Hearts For Hope Foundation

About this event

Annual Hearts for Hope Gala 2027

43843 Romeo Plank Rd #1

Clinton Township, MI 48038, USA

Sweetheart - Presenting Sponsor
$8,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Included:

20 Tickets (2 Reserved VIP Tables)

Exclusive Spotlight Interview and Media Promotion

On Stage Check Presentation - Premier Branding Recognition

1st Full Page Program Ad - First Right of Refusal for 2027

Marketing and Email Campaigns - Premium Placement Event Signage

4 Dedicated Social Media Spotlights

True Love - Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Included:

20 Tickets (2 Reserved VIP Tables)

Specialty Cocktail Named After Your Business

Full Page Program Ad - Recognition During Event

Logo Signage at Bar Areas

Marketing and Email Campaigns

Event Signage - 3 Dedicated Social Media Spotlights

New Beginnings - Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Included:

10 Tickets (1 Reserved VIP Table)

Logo Signage at Sponsored Area (music, photobooth, dessert)

Half-Page Program Ad - Recognition During Event

Mention in Sponsor Email - 2 Social Media Spotlights

Friends Of Hope - Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Included:

4 Tickets (Reserved Seating) - Quarter Page Program Ad

Shared Sponsor Signage - 1 Social Media Spotlight

Rose - Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included:

2 Tickets (Reserved Seating) - Name Listed in Program

Shared Sponsor Signage - Group Social Media Thank You

Golden - Sponsor
$500

Included:

Name in Event Program - Shared Sponsor Signage

Recognition In Post Event Thank You Email

Optional: +$250 Quarter Page Program Ad

Add On 1/4 Page Ad
$250

$250 Quarter Page Program Ad

Cupids Table
$1,350
Available until Dec 18
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Included:

10 Tickets (Reserved Seating)

Early Bird Savings Of $100.00 Until December 18, 2027.


Evening for Two
$280
Available until Dec 18
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included:

2 Tickets (Reserved Seating)

Early Bird Savings Of $20.00 Until December 18, 2027.

Evening for One
$150
Available until Dec 18

Included:

1 Ticket (Reserved Seating)

Early Bird Savings Of $10.00 Until December 18, 2027.

Raffle/Auction Item Donation
Free

Raffle/Auction Item Donation


(Please email or note what item/s you are donating, as well as where to pick up the item.)

Donation
$250

Direct Charity Donation

Donation
$100

Direct Charity Donation

Donation
$50

Direct Charity Donation

Add a donation for The Hearts For Hope Foundation

$

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