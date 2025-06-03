Hmong American Center Inc

Hosted by

Hmong American Center Inc

About this event

HWF 2025 Sports Payment Registration ONLY

602 E Kent St

Wausau, WI 54403, USA

Flag Football All Registrations
$300

Total payment includes Registration Fee ($220), Admin Fee ($30), and refundable Security Deposit ($50). Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!

Volleyball All Registrations
$180

Total payment includes Registration Fee ($100), Admin Fee ($30), and refundable Security Deposit ($50). Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!

Soccer All Registrations
$210

Total payment includes Registration Fee ($130), Admin Fee ($30), and refundable Security Deposit ($50). Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!

Add a donation for Hmong American Center Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!