WE'RE BACK! JLife Annual Hotel Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is subsidized to make the experience accessible for young professionals so you can show up, connect, recharge, and be part of something meaningful without financial pressure.
This ticket is closer to the real expenses involved in running the program, including space, food, materials, and staffing, and helps ensure the program can continue at a high standard.
This level helps underwrite the overall cost of the program and makes it possible to offer subsidized pricing to students and young professionals, while ensuring the experience remains strong for everyone.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!