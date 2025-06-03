HWF 2025 Stage Payment Registration ONLY

DEADLINE for Registration is July 1, 2025. SILVER-TIER: For beginner or emerging vocalists of all ages who: have never placed Top 3 in any competition, OR Placed 2nd or 3rd in past SILVER-TIER competitions and want another chance at 1st. Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!

DEADLINE for Registration is July 1, 2025. SILVER-TIER: For beginner or emerging vocalists of all ages who: have never placed Top 3 in any competition, OR Placed 2nd or 3rd in past SILVER-TIER competitions and want another chance at 1st. Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!

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