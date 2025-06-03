HWF 2025 Stage Payment Registration ONLY

Payment includes Registration fee plus refundable Security Deposit ($100). DEADLINE: June 30, 2025. Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!
Payment includes Registration fee plus refundable Security Deposit ($100). DEADLINE: June 30, 2025. Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!
GOLD Singing Competition Registration
$40
DEADLINE for Registration is July 1, 2025. GOLD-TIER: Open to all ages and experienced vocalists, including those from outside Wisconsin. Singers who have placed Top 3 in any competition are welcome. Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!
DEADLINE for Registration is July 1, 2025. GOLD-TIER: Open to all ages and experienced vocalists, including those from outside Wisconsin. Singers who have placed Top 3 in any competition are welcome. Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!
SILVER Singing Competition Registration
$20
DEADLINE for Registration is July 1, 2025. SILVER-TIER: For beginner or emerging vocalists of all ages who: have never placed Top 3 in any competition, OR Placed 2nd or 3rd in past SILVER-TIER competitions and want another chance at 1st. Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!
DEADLINE for Registration is July 1, 2025. SILVER-TIER: For beginner or emerging vocalists of all ages who: have never placed Top 3 in any competition, OR Placed 2nd or 3rd in past SILVER-TIER competitions and want another chance at 1st. Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!
Add a donation for Hmong American Center Inc
$
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