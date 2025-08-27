Sleigh the Night: Annual Installation & Awards Gala

1100 N Sullivan Rd

Spokane Valley, WA 99037, USA

WCR Member Admission Ticket
$85
Non-WCR Members
$100
Reserved Table for 8
$650

This group ticket includes admission for 8 people and a reserved table

At the Door Ticket
$125
Battle of the Brokerage Donation
free

Put together a dazzling purse with all the goodies to wow attendees and vie for the coveted Battle of the Brokerage Purse Trophy and bragging rights for the year.

Single Purse Raffle Ticket
$25
3 Purse Raffle Tickets
$50

Increase the odds of winning your favorite purse or have a chance to spread your tickets out for a chance of wining multiple purses.

7 Purse Raffle Tickets
$100

Increase the odds of winning your favorite purse or have a chance to spread your tickets out for a chance of winning multiple purses.

Snowball for 50/50 Snowball Fight
$5

During the snowball fight, everyone will throw your snowballs at the stage and try to make it in the circle.


The snowball in the circle wins!

Diamond Sponsor
$750

• Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials

• Space to display literature at the event

• Social Media + Newsletter recognition

• DO NOT OFFER TICKETS IN 2026 4 tickets to the event (to use or share)

Sapphire Sponsor
$500

• Logo placement on all marketing materials

• Space to display literature at the event

• Social Media + Newsletter recognition

•• DO NOT OFFER TICKETS IN 2026 2 tickets to the event (to use or share)

Ruby Sponsor
$250

• Logo placement on all marketing materials

• Social Media + Newsletter recognition

• • DO NOT OFFER TICKETS IN 2026 1 ticket to the event (to use or share)

