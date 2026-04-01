Event Sponsors: Juneteenth Freedom Celebration 2026 (Vancouver, WA)

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About this event
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Recognition- If space available, smaller Logo on event T-shirts, Sponsors recognized 1 time during the Event Program, and a Free Vendor table.
Recognition- Small Logo on event T-shirts, Sponsors recognized 2 time during the Event Program, and a Free Vendor table.
Recognition- Medium Logo on event T-shirts, Logo placement on stage banners, Sponsors recognized 3 times during the Event Program, and a Free Vendor table. Named in Radio Ad (time permitting).
Recognition- Named in Radio Ad on JAM'N 107.5, Large Logo on event T-shirts, Large, Prominent Logo placement on stage banners, Sponsors recognized 4 times during the Event Program, and a Free Vendor table.
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