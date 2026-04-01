Odyssey World International Education Services
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Odyssey World International Education Services

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Odyssey World International Education Services

About this event

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Event Sponsors: Juneteenth Freedom Celebration 2026 (Vancouver, WA)

605 Esther St

Vancouver, WA 98660, USA

Add a donation for Odyssey World International Education Services

$

Community Level Sponsorship
$350

Recognition- If space available, smaller Logo on event T-shirts, Sponsors recognized 1 time during the Event Program, and a Free Vendor table.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$750

Recognition- Small Logo on event T-shirts, Sponsors recognized 2 time during the Event Program, and a Free Vendor table.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Recognition- Medium Logo on event T-shirts, Logo placement on stage banners, Sponsors recognized 3 times during the Event Program, and a Free Vendor table. Named in Radio Ad (time permitting).

Gold Level Sponsorship
$3,000

Recognition- Named in Radio Ad on JAM'N 107.5, Large Logo on event T-shirts, Large, Prominent Logo placement on stage banners, Sponsors recognized 4 times during the Event Program, and a Free Vendor table.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!