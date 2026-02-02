Hosted by

Kimberly School District

About this event

Kimberly Athletics & Booster Club Annual Dinner Auction Gala

348 4th Ave S

Twin Falls, ID 83301, USA

Individual Dinner Tickets
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities and dinner.

Raffle Ticket
$50

To kick off the event we will be raffling off two “dream” trips to a destination of your choice valued at $4,000 and $2,000 - Note: Raffle tickets do not include event entry. Can be purchased from a KHS Athlete. Online purchased tickets will be available at the door.

Event Sponsor Table
$2,500

This includes: A banquet table for you and 9 guests; full page program ad space; Recognition by banquet MC; VIP Seating; Business logo on event tickets; Name plate at table; Banner at the auction and game tickets.

Premier Sponsor Table
$1,500

This includes: A banquet table for you and 7 guests; 4x6 program ad space; Recognition by banquet MC; Name plate at table; preferred seating during event and game tickets.

Corporate Sponsor Table
$1,000

This includes: A banquet table for you and 7 guests; 4x6 program ad space; Recognition by banquet MC; Name plate at table.

Add a donation for Kimberly School District

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!