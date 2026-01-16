Annual Kink Expo (A.K.E)

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Package includes two tickets 🎟
Included in this ticket is:
2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental
Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 2
Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 2
Midnight Snack on Saturday for 2
Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 2
All Day Dungeon Access
Classes for Friday and Saturday
Dueling Sybian room
Porn by the poolside
Purge hunt
Stripper show
and all other events that might not be mentioned
Vendor access all days.
Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 2
Full Weekend Package- Late Purchase
Between 9.1.26 to 10.2.26
Package includes two tickets 🎟
Included in this ticket is:
2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental
Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 2
Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 2
Midnight Snack on Saturday for 2
Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 2
All Day Dungeon Access
Classes for Friday and Saturday
Dueling Sybian room
Porn by the poolside
Purge hunt
Stripper show
and all other events that might not be mentioned
Vendor access all days.
Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 2
Package includes two tickets 🎟
Included:
Saturday Room Rental
Saturday Dinner for 2
• 2 Hour Open Bar for 2 (SAT ONLY)
• Midnight Snack for 2 on Sat
• Stripper Show
• Fire Play (Sat)
• Porn by the Poolside (Sat)
• Full Day Classes
• Dungeon Access
• Dualing Sybians Room
▪︎ Vendor acces
• Sunday Breakfast
You will need to purchase tickets to the Vendor Faire.
Add on to Queen rooms only.
Both days
Add on ticket for Queen rooms only.
Either Friday or Saturday
Entry to the Sunday Vendor Fair.
10am to 5pm
Payment reminders will be sent out every 30 days. Please make your additional payments under the same email address with the additional payment ticket. Questions:
Contact [email protected]
Full payment is due 60 days before the event.
No refunds on deposits
Make your second payment here.
Please use the same email as you did before.
Package includes 1 ticket 🎟
Included in this ticket is:
2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental
Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 1
Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 1
Midnight Snack on Saturday for 1
Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 1
All Day Dungeon Access
Classes for Friday and Saturday
Dueling Sybian room
Porn by the poolside
Purge hunt
Stripper show
and all other events that might not be mentioned
Vendor access all days.
Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 1
Your Ticket includes:
Chef prepared Dinner on Saturday for 1
Open bar during dinner on Saturday for 1
All Day Dungeon Access
Classes on Saturday
Access to the Midway (Second Floor)
What your ticket does not include:
Access to Pool or Pool Classes
Access to the 3rd-7th Floors
Access to Parties on the Floors
Your Ticket includes:
Chef prepared Dinner on Saturday for 2
Open bar during dinner on Saturday for 2
All Day Dungeon Access
Classes on Saturday
Access to the Midway (Second Floor)
What your ticket does not include:
Access to Pool or Pool Classes
Access to the 3rd-7th Floors
Access to Parties on the Floors
Your Ticket includes:
Chef prepared Dinner on Saturday for 1
Open bar during dinner on Saturday for 1
All Day Dungeon Access
Classes on Saturday
Access to the Midway (Second Floor)
What your ticket does not include:
Access to Pool or Pool Classes
Access to the 3rd-7th Floors
Access to Parties on the Floors
Your Ticket includes:
Chef prepared Dinner on Saturday for 2
Open bar during dinner on Saturday for 2
All Day Dungeon Access
Classes on Saturday
Access to the Midway (Second Floor)
What your ticket does not include:
Access to Pool or Pool Classes
Access to the 3rd-7th Floors
Access to Parties on the Floors
$
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