Annual Kink Expo (A.K.E)

Package includes two tickets 🎟

Included in this ticket is:





2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental

Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Midnight Snack on Saturday for 2

Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 2

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes for Friday and Saturday

Dueling Sybian room

Porn by the poolside

Purge hunt

Stripper show

and all other events that might not be mentioned

Vendor access all days.

Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 2



