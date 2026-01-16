Elgin Munchers Inc NFP

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Elgin Munchers Inc NFP

About this event

Annual Kink Expo (A.K.E)

Will give with Ticket Purchase- Oakbrook

IL

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Full Weekend Package- Reg Admission
$950

Package includes two tickets 🎟

Included in this ticket is:


2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental

Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Midnight Snack on Saturday for 2

Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 2

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes for Friday and Saturday

Dueling Sybian room

Porn by the poolside

Purge hunt

Stripper show

and all other events that might not be mentioned

Vendor access all days.

Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 2


Late Admission Full Weekend Package
$1,050

Full Weekend Package- Late Purchase

Between 9.1.26 to 10.2.26


Package includes two tickets 🎟

Included in this ticket is:

2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental

Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Midnight Snack on Saturday for 2

Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 2

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes for Friday and Saturday

Dueling Sybian room

Porn by the poolside

Purge hunt

Stripper show

and all other events that might not be mentioned

Vendor access all days.

Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 2

Saturday Package- Full Hotel Takeover
$600

Package includes two tickets 🎟

Included:


Saturday Room Rental

Saturday Dinner for 2

• 2 Hour Open Bar for 2 (SAT ONLY)

• Midnight Snack for 2 on Sat

• Stripper Show

• Fire Play (Sat)

• Porn by the Poolside (Sat)

• Full Day Classes

• Dungeon Access

• Dualing Sybians Room

▪︎ Vendor acces

• Sunday Breakfast


You will need to purchase tickets to the Vendor Faire.


Add on - full weekend
$350

Add on to Queen rooms only.

Both days​

Add on Friday or Saturday
$250

Add on ticket for Queen rooms only.

Either Friday or Saturday

Vendor Fair Sunday
$5

Entry to the Sunday Vendor Fair.

10am to 5pm

Deposit Ticket
$350

Payment reminders will be sent out every 30 days. Please make your additional payments under the same email address with the additional payment ticket. Questions:

Contact [email protected]

Full payment is due 60 days before the event.

No refunds on deposits

2nd Payment
Pay what you can

Make your second payment here.

Please use the same email as you did before.


Single Ticket for Weekend
$600

Package includes 1 ticket 🎟

Included in this ticket is:


2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental

Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 1

Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 1

Midnight Snack on Saturday for 1

Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 1

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes for Friday and Saturday

Dueling Sybian room

Porn by the poolside

Purge hunt

Stripper show

and all other events that might not be mentioned

Vendor access all days.

Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 1

Early Bird Day Pass (Sat Only) (Only 50 available)
$175
Available until Aug 15

Your Ticket includes:


Chef prepared Dinner on Saturday for 1

Open bar during dinner on Saturday for 1

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes on Saturday

Access to the Midway (Second Floor)



What your ticket does not include:


Access to Pool or Pool Classes

Access to the 3rd-7th Floors

Access to Parties on the Floors

Early Bird Day Pass for 2
$300
Available until Aug 15

Your Ticket includes:


Chef prepared Dinner on Saturday for 2

Open bar during dinner on Saturday for 2

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes on Saturday

Access to the Midway (Second Floor)



What your ticket does not include:


Access to Pool or Pool Classes

Access to the 3rd-7th Floors

Access to Parties on the Floors

Day Pass- Regular Price
$200

Your Ticket includes:


Chef prepared Dinner on Saturday for 1

Open bar during dinner on Saturday for 1

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes on Saturday

Access to the Midway (Second Floor)



What your ticket does not include:


Access to Pool or Pool Classes

Access to the 3rd-7th Floors

Access to Parties on the Floors

Day Pass for 2- Regular Priced
$350

Your Ticket includes:


Chef prepared Dinner on Saturday for 2

Open bar during dinner on Saturday for 2

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes on Saturday

Access to the Midway (Second Floor)



What your ticket does not include:


Access to Pool or Pool Classes

Access to the 3rd-7th Floors

Access to Parties on the Floors

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