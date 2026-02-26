Annual Kink Expo - Vendor Tickets

Best deal

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities





Package includes two tickets 🎟

Included in this ticket is:





2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental

Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Midnight Snack on Saturday for 2

Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 2

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes for Friday and Saturday

Dueling Sybian room

Porn by the poolside

Purge hunt

Stripper show

and all other events that might not be mentioned

Vendor access all days.

Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 2





Fri Vending times (Your choice) 3pm to 2am

Sat Vending Times (Your choice) 8am to 2am

Sunday Vending Times 10am to 5pm.





This is with a $50 vending fee added to each day at cost.

(Fri, Sat and Sunday included)