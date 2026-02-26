Annual Kink Expo - Vendor Tickets

About this event
Best deal
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
Package includes two tickets 🎟
Included in this ticket is:
2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental
Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 2
Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 2
Midnight Snack on Saturday for 2
Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 2
All Day Dungeon Access
Classes for Friday and Saturday
Dueling Sybian room
Porn by the poolside
Purge hunt
Stripper show
and all other events that might not be mentioned
Vendor access all days.
Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 2
Fri Vending times (Your choice) 3pm to 2am
Sat Vending Times (Your choice) 8am to 2am
Sunday Vending Times 10am to 5pm.
This is with a $50 vending fee added to each day at cost.
(Fri, Sat and Sunday included)
This is for Vending on Sunday Only.
This is more due to limited space and is a stand alone ticket.
Regular price for Friday with $50 for vending fee- Covers 2 guests
Included is:
Room for Friday night for 2
• Friday Dinner for 2
• 2 Hour Open Bar for 2 (Friday Only)
• Classes for Friday
• Dungeon Access for Friday
• Evening floor festivities
• Saturday Breakfast for 2
Vending until 2am
Regular price plus $50 for vending fee- Covers two guests
Saturday Room Rental
Saturday Dinner for 2
• 2 Hour Open Bar for 2 (SAT ONLY)
• Midnight Snack for 2 on Sat
• Stripper Show
• Fire Play (Sat)
• Porn by the Poolside (Sat)
• Full Day Classes
• Dungeon Access
• Dualling Sybians Room
▪︎ Vendor access
• Sunday Breakfast for 2
Sat Vending Times (Your choice) 3pm to 2am
Add on for Fri & Sat Packages or Full Weekend Packages
If you need to make a deposit, speak with Collette and then make your payment.
Payment reminders will be sent out every 30 days.
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