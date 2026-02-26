Hosted by

Elgin Munchers Inc NFP

About this event

Annual Kink Expo - Vendor Tickets

17 W

350 W 22nd St, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181, USA

Full Weekend Vendor Pass
$950

Best deal

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities


Package includes two tickets 🎟

Included in this ticket is:


2 nights 🌙 ✨️ room rental

Chef prepared Dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Open bar during dinner Friday and Saturday for 2

Midnight Snack on Saturday for 2

Breakfast for Saturday and Sunday for 2

All Day Dungeon Access

Classes for Friday and Saturday

Dueling Sybian room

Porn by the poolside

Purge hunt

Stripper show

and all other events that might not be mentioned

Vendor access all days.

Also access to the Sunday for vendor Faire for 2


Fri Vending times (Your choice) 3pm to 2am

Sat Vending Times (Your choice) 8am to 2am

Sunday Vending Times 10am to 5pm.


This is with a $50 vending fee added to each day at cost.

(Fri, Sat and Sunday included)

Sunday Only Ticket
$150

This is for Vending on Sunday Only.

This is more due to limited space and is a stand alone ticket.

Friday Vending
$550

Regular price for Friday with $50 for vending fee- Covers 2 guests

Included is:

Room for Friday night for 2

• Friday Dinner for 2

• 2 Hour Open Bar for 2 (Friday Only)

• Classes for Friday

• Dungeon Access for Friday

• Evening floor festivities

• Saturday Breakfast for 2

Vending until 2am

Saturday Only Vending
$650

Regular price plus $50 for vending fee- Covers two guests


Saturday Room Rental

Saturday Dinner for 2

• 2 Hour Open Bar for 2 (SAT ONLY)

• Midnight Snack for 2 on Sat

• Stripper Show

• Fire Play (Sat)

• Porn by the Poolside (Sat)

• Full Day Classes

• Dungeon Access

• Dualling Sybians Room

▪︎ Vendor access

• Sunday Breakfast for 2


Sat Vending Times (Your choice) 3pm to 2am

Additional Helper for Full Weekend Packages
$300

Add on for Fri & Sat Packages or Full Weekend Packages

Deposit Ticket
$325

If you need to make a deposit, speak with Collette and then make your payment.

Payment reminders will be sent out every 30 days.

Add a donation for Elgin Munchers Inc NFP

$

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