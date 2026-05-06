Annual Kyle Akin Memorial Outing

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About this event
$75 per person. Includes lunch and dinner. Registration starts at 9AM with a 10AM Shotgun Start. Please make sure to complete a registration form separately for me so I know who will be playing on the team!
Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required
Sponsorship Includes:
*Foursome
*Your Banner or Sign on Tent
*Your Logo on all Table Flyers
*Recognition on Social Media
*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)
Please email Business Logo to [email protected]
Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required
Sponsorship Includes:
*Foursome
*Your Banner or Sign at the Dinner Area
*Your Logo on Food Table Flyer
*Recognition on Social Media
*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)
Please email Business Logo to [email protected]
Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required
Sponsorship Includes:
*Your Banner on the Clubhouse
*Your Logo on High Top Table Flyers
*Recognition on Social Media
*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)
Please email Business Logo to [email protected]
Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required
Sponsorship Includes:
*Your Logo on all Cart Steering Wheels
*Recognition on Social Media
*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)
Please email Business Logo to [email protected]
Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required
Sponsorship Includes:
*Tee Box Sign or Sign on Green with Your Logo
*Recognition on Social Media
*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)
*Ability to Sit at Hole and Advertise
Please email Business Logo to [email protected]
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