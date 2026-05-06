Guardian Angels Gift Kyle Akin Memorial Fund

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Guardian Angels Gift Kyle Akin Memorial Fund

About this event

Annual Kyle Akin Memorial Outing

1309 Bright Angel Dr

Prudenville, MI 48651, USA

Foursome Registration
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$75 per person. Includes lunch and dinner. Registration starts at 9AM with a 10AM Shotgun Start. Please make sure to complete a registration form separately for me so I know who will be playing on the team!

Tent Sponsor (Includes Foursome)
$1,200

Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required

Sponsorship Includes:

*Foursome

*Your Banner or Sign on Tent

*Your Logo on all Table Flyers

*Recognition on Social Media

*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)


Please email Business Logo to [email protected]

Dinner Sponsor (Includes Foursome)
$1,000

Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required

Sponsorship Includes:

*Foursome

*Your Banner or Sign at the Dinner Area

*Your Logo on Food Table Flyer

*Recognition on Social Media

*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)


Please email Business Logo to [email protected]

Lunch Sponsor
$700

Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required

Sponsorship Includes:

*Your Banner on the Clubhouse

*Your Logo on High Top Table Flyers

*Recognition on Social Media

*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)


Please email Business Logo to [email protected]

Cart Sponsor
$300

Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required

Sponsorship Includes:

*Your Logo on all Cart Steering Wheels

*Recognition on Social Media

*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)


Please email Business Logo to [email protected]

Tee Box/Green Sponsor
$150

Please still complete the Sponsorship Form Required

Sponsorship Includes:

*Tee Box Sign or Sign on Green with Your Logo

*Recognition on Social Media

*Business Cards in Gift Bags (provided by you)

*Ability to Sit at Hole and Advertise


Please email Business Logo to [email protected]

Add a donation for Guardian Angels Gift Kyle Akin Memorial Fund

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