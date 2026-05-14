Annual Kyle Akin Memorial Outing (Raffles/Games)

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About this event
This is for 1 ticket.
Raffle Items can be found on the tables next to the registration area. Keep one side of your ticket(s) and put the other in whichever item(s) you are trying to WIN!
Drawing for winners will be made once everyone is off the course and back at the clubhouse for dinner.
Good Luck!
This is for 5 tickets.
Raffle Items can be found on the tables next to the registration area. Keep one side of your ticket(s) and put the other in whichever item(s) you are trying to WIN!
Drawing for winners will be made once everyone is off the course and back at the clubhouse for dinner.
Good Luck!
This is for 15 tickets.
Raffle Items can be found on the tables next to the registration area. Keep one side of your ticket(s) and put the other in whichever item(s) you are trying to WIN!
Drawing for winners will be made once everyone is off the course and back at the clubhouse for dinner.
Good Luck!
$5 Per Person , 2 balls per person
$5 Per Person , One Spin per person
$5 Per Person
Highest and Lowest wins at the end of the day!
$5 Per Person
1 Drop Per Person
$
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