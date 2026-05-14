Guardian Angels Gift Kyle Akin Memorial Fund

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Guardian Angels Gift Kyle Akin Memorial Fund

About this event

Annual Kyle Akin Memorial Outing (Raffles/Games)

1309 Bright Angel Dr

Prudenville, MI 48651, USA

Raffle Tickets (1)
$5

This is for 1 ticket.


Raffle Items can be found on the tables next to the registration area. Keep one side of your ticket(s) and put the other in whichever item(s) you are trying to WIN!


Drawing for winners will be made once everyone is off the course and back at the clubhouse for dinner.


Good Luck!

Raffle Tickets (5)
$10

This is for 5 tickets.


Raffle Items can be found on the tables next to the registration area. Keep one side of your ticket(s) and put the other in whichever item(s) you are trying to WIN!


Drawing for winners will be made once everyone is off the course and back at the clubhouse for dinner.


Good Luck!

Raffle Tickets (15)
$20

This is for 15 tickets.


Raffle Items can be found on the tables next to the registration area. Keep one side of your ticket(s) and put the other in whichever item(s) you are trying to WIN!


Drawing for winners will be made once everyone is off the course and back at the clubhouse for dinner.


Good Luck!

Putting Contest (Per Person)
$5

$5 Per Person , 2 balls per person

Spin The Wheel (Per Person
$5

$5 Per Person , One Spin per person

Dice Game/Shot Hole (Per Person)
$5

$5 Per Person

Highest and Lowest wins at the end of the day!

Plinko (Per Person)
$5

$5 Per Person

1 Drop Per Person

Add a donation for Guardian Angels Gift Kyle Akin Memorial Fund

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