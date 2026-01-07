Annual Law Day Dinner Sponorship Packages

About this event
The Medallion level includes access to the private VIP reception with our honorees, a full-page (centerfold) ad in program, VIP reserved seating (2 premium tables – 20 seats), video display of your logo, listing in the WBA Brief (newsletter) for one year, and one-year sponsorship advertisement on the WBA website.
The Equal Justice level includes access to the private VIP reception with our distinguished honorees, a full-page ad in program, VIP reserved seating (2 premier tables – 20 seats), video display of your logo, listing in the WBA Brief (newsletter) for nine months, and nine-month sponsorship advertisement on the WBA website.
The Platinum level includes access to the private VIP reception with our distinguished honorees, a full-page ad in program, VIP reserved seating (1 premium table – 10 seats), video display of your logo, listing in the WBA Brief (newsletter) for six months, and six-month sponsorship advertisement on the WBA website.
The Gold level includes a full-page ad in program, VIP reserved seating (1 premier table – 10 seats), video display of your logo, and listing in the WBA Brief (newsletter) for six months.
The Silver Level includes a one-half (1/2) page ad in program, reserved seating (1 select table – 10 seats), and video display of your logo.
The Bronze level includes a one-fourth (1/4) page ad in program and reserved seating (1 table – 10 seats).
Program ads may be purchased for the centennial souvenir booklet at the following prices and program ads are not accompanied by individual tickets.
Program ads may be purchased for the centennial souvenir booklet at the following prices and program ads are not accompanied by individual tickets.
Program ads may be purchased for the centennial souvenir booklet at the following prices and program ads are not accompanied by individual tickets.
You must be a Financial Member of the Washington Bar Association, Inc. at the time of purchase. Membership will be verified.
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