Washington Bar Association Educational Foundation Inc

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Washington Bar Association Educational Foundation Inc

About this event

Annual Law Day Dinner Sponorship Packages

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007, USA

Medallion Level
$25,000

The Medallion level includes access to the private VIP reception with our honorees, a full-page (centerfold) ad in program, VIP reserved seating (2 premium tables – 20 seats), video display of your logo, listing in the WBA Brief (newsletter) for one year, and one-year sponsorship advertisement on the WBA website.

Equal Justice Level
$15,000

The Equal Justice level includes access to the private VIP reception with our distinguished honorees, a full-page ad in program, VIP reserved seating (2 premier tables – 20 seats), video display of your logo, listing in the WBA Brief (newsletter) for nine months, and nine-month sponsorship advertisement on the WBA website.

Platinum Level
$10,000

The Platinum level includes access to the private VIP reception with our distinguished honorees, a full-page ad in program, VIP reserved seating (1 premium table – 10 seats), video display of your logo, listing in the WBA Brief (newsletter) for six months, and six-month sponsorship advertisement on the WBA website.


Gold Level
$7,500

The Gold level includes a full-page ad in program, VIP reserved seating (1 premier table – 10 seats), video display of your logo, and listing in the WBA Brief (newsletter) for six months.

Silver Level
$5,500

The Silver Level includes a one-half (1/2) page ad in program, reserved seating (1 select table – 10 seats), and video display of your logo.

Bronze Level
$4,000

The Bronze level includes a one-fourth (1/4) page ad in program and reserved seating (1 table – 10 seats).


Program Ads: Full Page $1000
$1,000

Program ads may be purchased for the centennial souvenir booklet at the following prices and program ads are not accompanied by individual tickets.


Program Ads: Half Page $500
$500

Program ads may be purchased for the centennial souvenir booklet at the following prices and program ads are not accompanied by individual tickets.

Program Ads: Quarter Page $250
$250

Program ads may be purchased for the centennial souvenir booklet at the following prices and program ads are not accompanied by individual tickets.

WBA Member
$225

You must be a Financial Member of the Washington Bar Association, Inc. at the time of purchase. Membership will be verified.

Non-WBA Member
$300

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